The Rings Of Power Season 2 Trailer Unleashes A New Kind Of Darkness

If there's one thing that the trailer focuses on above everything else, it's Sauron — but not the Halbrand mystery box version from Season 1. Now that we all know that Charlie Vickers' character is the Dark Lord, it appears that Season 2 is going to mess with our heads again.

About 30 seconds into the trailer, the voiceover says, "I think he has been here. I think he has been here among us all along." This is followed by a shot of Vickers in Elvish regalia with long blonde hair and pointy ears. The reveal looks an awful lot like "Annatar," a beautiful form that the shape-shifting Middle-earth villain takes in Tolkien's original writings. While it isn't clear if the show can use the specific name Annatar (the "Lord of the Rings" rights question is complicated), J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and company clearly intend to include an angelic version of the character for Season 2.

Thankfully, they aren't trying to hide who Sauron is anymore. After the initial reveal, we see Vickers' new Sauron persona once more at the end of the trailer. The voiceover says, "He is Sauron," as the angelic Dark Lord smirks before using magic to destroy a ring of attackers that surround him. Morfydd Clark may have hinted at there being "quite a lot of new villains" in Season 2, but none of them look to be as terrifying as the emerging Dark Lord himself. If the Sauron rebrand is any indication, it looks like Season 2 is going to be a wild ride.