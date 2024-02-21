Rings Of Power Rumor Claims Amazon Studios Is Deliberately Leaking False Information

Amazon Prime's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is in completely new territory when it comes to Middle-earth adaptations. Along with being the first series to tell a story in the Second Age (thousands of years before "The Lord of the Rings"), it is also attempting to make a complete narrative out of exceptionally sparse source material. While working with a skeletal outline can be challenging, it has also opened up the doors for creative freedom as showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay have brought the story to life on the streaming screen.

During the long wait for the sophomore season (Season 1 ended way back in October 2022), there has been an endless stream of rumors circulating about what characters, events, and places Season 2 could introduce. On February 21, a new rumor was posted by fan site Fellowship of Fans that went in the opposite direction. The scoop claims that Fellowship of Fans, which has a relatively good history of accurate reporting, has discovered that Amazon Studios has been deliberately feeding false information to the rumor mill for months now.

"FoF has been made aware," the announcement began, "of a long term plan carried out over roughly the last 6 months by the production and team members of the Rings of Power to release and spread false rumours pertaining to season 2." After this, the site claimed it would not be releasing any more rumors until it had reviewed the accuracy, as far as possible, of its own posts in the past half year. It clarified in a follow-up post that this was a precautionary measure and that the site is confident in its track record of accurate reporting.