The Star Trek Character That James Bond Star Sean Connery Almost Played
Longtime "Star Trek" fans may be interested to learn how James Bond legend Sean Connery was actually meant to step into the world first created by Gene Roddenberry. Indeed, Mr. 007 himself actually had a character written with him specifically in mind for 1989's not so beloved "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier."
The role meant for Connery was Sybok, Spock's (Leonard Nimoy) half-brother. However, pesky scheduling conflicts would arise and vaporize such grand plans. Around that time, Connery was plucked into the "Indiana Jones" franchise, co-starring alongside Harrison Ford in "The Last Crusade," which was also released in 1989. It's been said that Connery's withdrawal from "The Final Frontier" was a huge blow to the film's production team. Still, even without Connery's presence in the film, "The Final Frontier" was still able to throw a tribute the 007 actor's way, using his name as the basis for the planet at the center of Vulcan mythology — "Sha Ka Ree". The role of Sybok then went to "Lyndon Johnson" and "Messenger of Death" actor Laurence Luckinbill.
It's very fascinating to think about how "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" might have turned out had Sean Connery been it. In fact, there's a whole what if multiverse out there when it comes to potential Connery castings.
Sean Connery could have been in many of your favorite movies
After Sean Connery stopped playing James Bond in the '80s, the veteran performer's career continued with fantastic hits such as "The Hunt for Red October" and "The Rock" (which is totally not a "Bond" sequel). However, it was during the twilight of his career where Connery began making habit of turning down a string of high-profile roles.
Remember in 1999 when that local indie darling — we believe it was called "The Matrix" or something — was released and completely changed the Hollywood landscape? Well, apparently, that iconic sci-fi franchise could have looked drastically different. Not only was Will Smith almost locked in for the first film, but apparently Mr. Connery was offered to join the franchise as well. However, the genre's intricacies served as the ultimate the roadblock for the actor as he simply couldn't understand the script. This was also the main reason why he turned down the role of Gandalf in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Despite the director desperately wanting Connery as everyone's favorite wizard mentor, the story's magic was simply lost on the actor.
Interestingly, it was after seeing the success of both movies that led to Connery making arguably his greatest career mistake — appearing in 2003's "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen." Not wanting to pass on another project with supposed blockbuster, the 007 actor joined the film despite, once again, not understanding the script.