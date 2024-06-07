The Star Trek Character That James Bond Star Sean Connery Almost Played

Longtime "Star Trek" fans may be interested to learn how James Bond legend Sean Connery was actually meant to step into the world first created by Gene Roddenberry. Indeed, Mr. 007 himself actually had a character written with him specifically in mind for 1989's not so beloved "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier."

The role meant for Connery was Sybok, Spock's (Leonard Nimoy) half-brother. However, pesky scheduling conflicts would arise and vaporize such grand plans. Around that time, Connery was plucked into the "Indiana Jones" franchise, co-starring alongside Harrison Ford in "The Last Crusade," which was also released in 1989. It's been said that Connery's withdrawal from "The Final Frontier" was a huge blow to the film's production team. Still, even without Connery's presence in the film, "The Final Frontier" was still able to throw a tribute the 007 actor's way, using his name as the basis for the planet at the center of Vulcan mythology — "Sha Ka Ree". The role of Sybok then went to "Lyndon Johnson" and "Messenger of Death" actor Laurence Luckinbill.

It's very fascinating to think about how "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" might have turned out had Sean Connery been it. In fact, there's a whole what if multiverse out there when it comes to potential Connery castings.