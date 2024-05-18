The Rock Is A James Bond Sequel: How A Wild Internet Theory Was 'Proven' True
It may have been near the end of his time on screen but there's no question that "The Rock" stands as one of Sean Connery's best movies. That's quite a feat given that his work consisted of being a mentor to a Highlander, the father of Indiana Jones and the world's most legendary spy, James Bond. Interestingly, it's with that iconic role that Michael Bay's best movie has been bound to Connery's secret agent with the theory that his character, John Mason, is actually 007 (who Connery officially parted ways with in 1971), after all.
Thanks to a great argument made by YouTuber Pentex Productions as well as other online theorists, details have been picked apart in Michael Bay's 1996 movie that suggest Connery's character is in fact his James Bond in all but name. From his career history to his off the books activities, a number of details involving John Mason mirror that of the martini-loving agent that Connery introduced to the world. But even with all these parallels in place, it doesn't change the fact that the most noticeable issue between the two are in their names; John Mason and James Bond. While it might be an important bit to strengthen the argument, you have to ask yourself, regardless of how legendary 007 might be, what's in a name after all?
John Mason does not exist but how about James Bond?
David Somerset, Mr. Jones and Jim Fisher. They might sound like pretty basic names, but that's precisely the point as they're all aliases used by 007 during Sean Connery's tenure as James Bond. With such a collection of covers to throw around, why couldn't John Mason be another? As explained by John Spencer's F.B.I. Director Womack, after being forgotten about for 30 years, this man is simply a ghost. "Mason" was captured at the Canadian border after stealing top secret files from J. Edgar Hoover that contained valuable intel on great world leaders as well as the British Prime Minister. It's an awfully Bondian act that would be even more fitting of a 007 mission if the agent in question had come up with an alias to avoid detection, which in this case, could be John Mason.
While there's no attempt in the film to even hint that Mason might well be the iconic spy that Sean Connery was known for, there's nothing to suggest he isn't either. Mason really is a man of mystery; Womack recounts that "The British claimed they'd never heard of him," disavowing all knowledge of their super spy that had been up to some very shady antics. Be that as it may, that didn't stop certain details coming to light, details that might have made it further than FBI headquarters and perhaps even reached the hands of the enemy both Mason and Stanley Goodspeed (Nicolas Cage) are trying to take down.
Mason received similar training to James Bond
There's a moment in Michael Bay's pearl-obsessed masterpiece where Mason gives some specifics on his previous line of work. "I was trained by the best. British intelligence. But in retrospect I would rather have been a poet. Or a farmer." Later on in the film when Mason comes face to face with General Hummel (Ed Harris) to buy Stanley some time, he gives further details on his rank and field. "Captain John Patrick Mason" the seasoned hero reveals. "Of Her Majesty's SAS. Retired, of course." However, here is where some of what Pentex's theory covers might not hold water.
Firstly, Mason reveals that he was a member of the SAS or the Special Air Service while Bond is confirmed as serving with the SBS or Special Boat Service. They also share a different rank, with Mason being a Captain and Bond earning the title of Commander in the Royal Navy Reserve. Of course, Mason's story he tells Hummel could be a complete fabrication and one he's stuck with for the 30 years he's been in prison. What's even more interesting though, is that a small giveaway in the two characters' initial meeting that reveals Hummel he might already be aware of Mason's "history" in more ways than one and plays along anyway.
Hummel knows that You Only Live Twice thanks to James Bond
While ranks and titles might cause some confusion, a possible crossing of paths years before and simple research on Hummel's part could confirm that he knows who his captive really is and is letting the decorated hero stick to his story. To begin with, there's the theory that Hummel and Bond (now Mason) were in Hong Kong at the same time during the '60s. In "The Rock," the general reveals the history between himself and Major Tom Baxter (David Morse), which dates back to the Tet Offensive, one of the campaigns during the Vietnam War. During that time, it wasn't uncommon for American soldiers to be in Hong Kong while on leave, specifically in 1967, which is when one of Connery's Bond movie "You Only Live Twice" takes place. During that mission, Bond is presumed dead, even making the headlines of the newspaper which Hummel could've seen at that time.
Given his almost encyclopedic knowledge of past missions and important dates, it wouldn't be that much of a push for Hummel to recall the death of a military man that made the front page news, and would also explain why he addresses Mason in such away when they first meet. When Hummel greets Mason, he refers to him as "sailor" which could be the general referring to Bond's naval history, until "Mason" announces himself and the captor plays along out of respect for his opponent. After all, there's enough of Mason's history out in the open already, and part of it is living in San Francisco.
Mason's daughter could a continuation of Bond's legacy
As much of a world class spy James Bond may appear to be, one thing that's certainly no secret is his relationships with women. Throughout the "007" franchise, and particularly Connery's time as the character, Bond was bedding any woman he came across, so it makes sense there was an occasion where his duty led to an illegitimate child. Among the various threads that lead Mason to Bond, one detail that fans focused on was the fact that given his age and the time frame, it was very likely that one of Bond's romances may have blossomed a child like Jade (Claire Forlani), who Mason wrecks San Francisco to visit. In fact, the concept of Bond having a love child somewhere overseas seems even more likely when you consider the last major plot point in 007's most recent adventure.
In Daniel Craig's final stint as James Bond in "No Time To Die" it's revealed that he has in fact had a daughter that he was unaware of but doesn't live to see grow up. Given that this kind of story has actually made its way into the history of 007, there's no reason why "The Rock" didn't get there sooner and had everyone's favorite superspy revisit his past while he still could. It would also explain why he kept his identity under wraps, to ensure the safety of Jade who took the name Angelou, but was in fact a Bond all along.
Mason really does sound like Bond, James Bond
Even with all the carefully corroborated details, dates and cloak and dagger tactics that John Mason may have put into effect to hide his true identity, the one thing that can't be ignored is just how unashamedly Bond he is throughout the film and the subtle winks he gives to his early spy years. To begin with, there's his introduction to Nicolas Cage's chemical freak during their interrogation. As the unprepared chemist stumbles over introducing himself as Stanley Goodspeed, Mason replies with "But of course you are." This is the same line that Bond says in "Diamonds Are Forever," Connery's last canon appearance as the secret agent and around the time when he could've stolen the microfilm in "The Rock."
It's also worth noting that while it may have all been part of Mason's plan to escape the FBI's grasp to reunite with his daughter, our hero demands "a suite, a shower, a shave" and "the feel of a new suit," something that James Bond can't complete a mission without. Additionally, there's also Mason mentioning that after being overwhelmed by all the modern equipment to infiltrate Alcatraz "In my day, we did it all with a snorkel and a pair of flippers," possibly giving a nod to Bond's 1965 film, "Thunderball," which is heavily set underwater. Ultimately, with this conspiracy of a cocktail made in just the right way, this is a fan theory that actually holds up. "The Rock" was already one of the best action movies of all-time, but it just makes it even better with Bond.