The Rock Is A James Bond Sequel: How A Wild Internet Theory Was 'Proven' True

It may have been near the end of his time on screen but there's no question that "The Rock" stands as one of Sean Connery's best movies. That's quite a feat given that his work consisted of being a mentor to a Highlander, the father of Indiana Jones and the world's most legendary spy, James Bond. Interestingly, it's with that iconic role that Michael Bay's best movie has been bound to Connery's secret agent with the theory that his character, John Mason, is actually 007 (who Connery officially parted ways with in 1971), after all.

Thanks to a great argument made by YouTuber Pentex Productions as well as other online theorists, details have been picked apart in Michael Bay's 1996 movie that suggest Connery's character is in fact his James Bond in all but name. From his career history to his off the books activities, a number of details involving John Mason mirror that of the martini-loving agent that Connery introduced to the world. But even with all these parallels in place, it doesn't change the fact that the most noticeable issue between the two are in their names; John Mason and James Bond. While it might be an important bit to strengthen the argument, you have to ask yourself, regardless of how legendary 007 might be, what's in a name after all?