The Correct Order In Which To Watch The Indiana Jones Franchise

First hitting theaters over 40 years ago in the summer of 1981, the "Indiana Jones" franchise has become nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon, practically since its debut. A joint effort between famed filmmakers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, the films also gave series star and legendary actor Harrison Ford, who at the time was coming off of Lucas's "The Empire Strikes Back," a franchise to call his very own.

At first glance, the question of how to best watch the "Indiana Jones" franchise may seem simple enough, but it doesn't quite begin and end with the five feature films audiences know and love. Because with a spin-off series, as well as a slew of TV movies starring Sean Flanery that would take a look at a much younger Indy traversing the early 20th century, it can be daunting to figure out how to best dive into the complicated story.

Fear not, as we've organized every chapter of the artifact-loving archaeologist's life as best we can, with respect to both viewing convenience and the ever-growing timeline. So whether you're a newcomer to the series, or a seasoned adventurer leaving no stone unturned, strap in, as we're getting ready to find out the best way to watch the "Indiana Jones" franchise, from beginning to end.