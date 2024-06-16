12 Little Known Facts About Glen Powell

With his square jaw and symmetrical smile, his seemingly endless charisma, and his genuine acting chops, it's no wonder that Glen Powell is knocking on the A-list door in Hollywood. He's been having a real moment over the past few years, but the Austin, Texas native is no bright-eyed newcomer to Tinseltown. Like most people who make it in Hollywood, he paid his dues: Before his turn as Hangman in "Top Gun: Maverick" put him on the map, he did the grind as an intern for a renowned producer and took any role that came his way, no matter the size.

Powell's persistence paid off big time. He followed in the footsteps of another famous Texan actor in Matthew McConaughey, making a name for himself in romantic comedies while also reminding everyone that he's more than a one trick pony with roles in serious projects like the hit biopic "Hidden Figures" and the war drama "Sand Castle." If you want to know more about Hollywood's latest heartthrob, you're in the right place. Here are a dozen little-known facts about Glen Powell.