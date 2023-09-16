Hit Man Review: Richard Linklater's Wild Genre-Bender Takes Perfect Aim

One of Richard Linklater's greatest skills is the ability to weave discussions of big ideas into entertaining formats. "Hit Man" is up there with "School of Rock" among his most purely entertaining films, but Gary's intellectually inquisitive nature allows this fun film to also grapple with some of life's big questions. How capable are people of change? How much of our personalities are performative? Are morality and the truth fixed or subjective? This is a smart movie as well as a fun one.

When watching movies about characters working for the police, some viewers are understandably wary about encountering "copaganda," but "Hit Man" comes off as pretty progressive in this regard. It acknowledges moral qualms with Gary's whole operation, and calls out the ways police unions shield bad cops from facing consequences for their crimes. At some points, I was a little worried that Jasper, the "bad cop" character played by Austin Amelio, might be treated too much as a sympathetic buffoon a la Sam Rockwell's character in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" — a reasonable concern considering Linklater's older films framed Alex Jones as essentially wacky but harmless. By the end of the film, I was so happy to be wrong about that.

I basically have nothing bad to say about this movie. It's not the type of film that will win awards for its cinematography or anything like that, but the craft elements are functional enough that the exceptional script and performances really get to sing. "Hit Man" is a well-rounded film that succeeds on multiple levels, and is easily one of the highlights of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. It's the exact sort of movie you'll want to tell all your friends about and watch it again with them.

"Hit Man" is playing at film festivals this fall. Further release plans have yet to be announced.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the film being covered here wouldn't exist.