Melissa Rauch's Tragic True Life Story

Like many performers, "Night Court" star Melissa Rauch was once an introvert. "I was a super shy, shy kid, so that was kind of my way of expressing myself — to mimic what I saw on TV," Rauch told Interview Magazine, adding, "I was a bit of a weird kid, but luckily my parents encouraged it." She said her parents sent her to theater camp, gave her a comedy club-themed bat mitzvah, and supported her desire to pursue an education and career in the performing arts.

Rauch prepared for her acting career at Marymount Manhattan College, where she studied musical theater and acting. After graduating, Rauch was a talking head on VH-1's "Best Week Ever" and eventually went to Hollywood. When Rauch joined the cast of "The Big Bang Theory," it changed her career trajectory and her life forever. If you had met Rauch when she was just a shy little girl living in Marlboro, New Jersey, you would have never believed the transformation that would take place as Rauch became an essential member of one of the most famous ensemble casts of the new millennium.

Although Rauch had landed other recurring television roles on smaller series before playing Bernadette, this breakthrough role made her a household name and it opened up opportunities she had previously only dreamed of. Despite landing a role on "The Big Bang Theory" and later "Night Court," Rauch's life hasn't always been easy. Stick with us as we explore her tragic true life story.