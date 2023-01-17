Melissa Rauch On Upholding The Night Court Legacy And Her Time On The Big Bang Theory - Exclusive Interview

What's it like working with John Larroquette? Has he told you any good stories from the original set?

He's a dream, and I am such a fan of his. I still can't believe that I get to be in scenes with him. He has so many wonderful stories. He's a wonderful storyteller, and I hang on his every word and can listen to him talk for hours because he's not only so charming, but he has a wisdom about him and he's so funny. He was very involved in the development process of the show, so I felt very lucky. We were developing this during the pandemic, and we didn't actually meet until we were on set filming the pilot, and we built this friendship over the phone. He's such a force. He's a wonderful human and a masterclass in this format.

You mentioned "The Big Bang Theory" earlier. What did you learn on that show that you brought with you to "Night Court"?

That's a great question. The [experience with] multi-cam — I had never done it before I got the part on "Big Bang," and it is a different beast in the muscle that you're working in front of the camera. I came from a theater background, and the first time that I had a live taping at "Big Bang," I was like, "This is the best of TV and the best of theater all mushed together into this amazing platform." It was working that multi-cam muscle that I learned on "Big Bang," learning what those ropes were, because there's a different rhythm to it and there's a different pacing.

I was grateful that I had that training ground there because working on that show was a dream come true. I feel very lucky that I had almost [a] sitcom-college experience as far as the best education I could possibly get.

What was your favorite part of being on "The Big Bang Theory"? Do you have a favorite memory you can share?

It's such a family, and I loved coming to work every day, as I do now. I remember the first time that I got to sit on the couch eating Chinese food with the cast. I had started as a guest star on the show, and it was supposed to be just one episode. Once they started bringing me back more, I didn't know how long I was going to be there. Then, I very vividly remember the first time that it was in the script and I was going to eat Chinese food with the cast. My parents were fans of the show for the years leading up to it, and I remember calling them and saying, "I'm going to get to sit on the couch with everyone!"

That moment was very exciting. It was meta in the sense that I was getting to sit with my new workplace family, and then also on the show, it felt like I was being more integrated and it was the start of what was to come.