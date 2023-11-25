How The Big Bang Theory Changed Melissa Rauch Forever

The introduction of a significant other on a sitcom doesn't always go over well. Just look at Lauren Tom, who had a tough time when she joined the cast of "Friends" as Ross Geller's (David Schwimmer) surprise girlfriend — Tom told Today that she was booed by live audiences because they wanted Ross to be with Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), and her character was getting in the way.

Yet, sometimes, such an introduction works extremely well. This was the case when Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) began dating Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) on "The Big Bang Theory." Unlike most other women, Bernadette appreciates his quirks, thinks he's attractive, and holds her own against his mother. She helps Howard transition from creepy ladies' man to doting husband and father. They're the perfect match, and, unlike Tom, Rauch did not get booed on set.

Becoming such an integral part of "The Big Bang Theory" changed Rauch's life forever. Not only did the gig give her financial stability, but it also opened a lot of doors for her in the entertainment industry, the world of philanthropy, and beyond. Join us as we recount the journey she's been on since securing the role that she will always be remembered for.