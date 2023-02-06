The Dark Truth Behind-The-Scenes Of The Squid Game Reality Show

It was the dream — and payday — of a lifetime for 456 people, which turned quickly into a 15-hour nightmare.

Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge" was pegged as the ultimate reality show cash grab, with over $4.5 million at stake. But what was supposed to be a two-hour shoot for the half-thousand contestants involved allegedly wound up evolving into something much more sinister and "Squid" than anyone could have ever imagined.

First announced in June 2022, Netflix's adaptation of its South Korean hit show "Squid Game" was originally touted as a real-life take on the popular survival drama, without all the killing and surviving, of course. Company exec Brandon Riegg released a statement at the time, saying director Hwang Dong-hyuk's story would serve as the ultimate inspiration for a reality game show (via The Hollywood Reporter). "We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment," Riegg said. "Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest-ever cash prize at the end," he explained. But not everything was as it seemed — or advertised — according to numerous players.

Speaking to Variety in an explosive new article, these contestants expose the dark truth behind Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge" and the unacceptable playing environment that the streaming giant allegedly provided, including reports of dangerous conditions, an unbearable filming schedule, and multiple trips to the hospital.