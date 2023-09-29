The Entire Twin Peaks Timeline Explained

It's no secret that David Lynch's surreal mystery series "Twin Peaks" is often heralded as one of the greatest shows ever created. Since the series first premiered back in 1990, "Twin Peaks" has earned an staggering amount of critical acclaim and a diehard cult following that has persisted through three decades.

Set in the remote town of Twin Peaks, Washington, the story of "Twin Peaks" begins with the murder of a local teenager named Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) and sprawls into a supernatural epic that pits the town's residents against extra-dimensional spirits and unimaginable horrors. Despite all the praise the series has received, the convoluted story of "Twin Peaks" can still be incredibly hard to follow. The series' use of alternate timelines, dimensions beyond time and space, and frequent flashbacks can make it nearly impossible to puzzle out what's happening.

Couple that with the surrealist nature of the series (which defies explanation at the best of times, and seems like a bad trip at its worst) and fans should be forgiven for not knowing the exact order in which this story plays out. If you're still confused about the exact timeline of the series, here's everything you need to know about the maddening story of "Twin Peaks" — and how that whole saga might have been rewritten in the series finale.