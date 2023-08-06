Top Gun: Maverick - How Did They Shoot The Groundbreaking Flight Sequences?

"Top Gun: Maverick" took breaking the box office to a whole new level. Of course, a large part of its success can naturally be traced back to star Tom Cruise, who is known for his charisma and dedication to the craft. However, one of the best things in "Top Gun: Maverick" is the realism and authenticity of its aerial action scenes, helped by the fact that all the stars of the film were enlisted in a training program led by father-son team aerial coordinator Kevin LaRosa Jr. and stunt pilot Kevin LaRosa Sr.

"We started training them to fly in Cessna 172 Skyhawks," the younger LaRosa told American Cinematographer, "then in the highly maneuverable and fully aerobatic Extra EA-300 aerobatic monoplanes to increase their G-tolerance, and then in the Aero L-39 Albatros so they could become accustomed to flying high-performance jets."

Early on in production, the aerial coordinator partnered with David B. Nowell and Michael FitzMaurice, the film's aerial cinematographers, to create homemade animatics using iPhones and model airplanes to determine which shots would be worth getting with the real things. "We built an aerial menu book of the most exciting and exhilarating camera angles and maneuvers that we could think of," said LaRosa. "Then, we'd go and test them with real aircraft. We'd learn what worked and what didn't."