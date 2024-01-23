Barbie's Greta Gerwig & Margot Robbie Oscar Snubs Are Upsetting - But Unsurprising

When Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz donned formalwear to announce 2024 Academy Award nominations, audiences knew that there would be at least a few egregious snubs to complain about after all was said and done, and there were plenty in the end.

Greta Lee wasn't nominated for her stunning lead turn in "Past Lives," none of the performers in "May December" scored an acting nomination, and "The Color Purple" ended up being shut out of all major categories. Leonardo DiCaprio, a perennial Oscar favorite, failed to land a Best Actor nomination in favor of unexpected picks like Bradley Cooper, who played famed composer Leonard Bernstein in "Maestro" (and directed the movie to boot). Perhaps the worst snubs of all, though, were in Best Director and Best Leading Actress.

Greta Gerwig officially became the first female director to direct three Best Picture candidates — and she's still only been nominated for directing for one of them (her 2017 directorial debut, "Lady Bird"). Yes, Gerwig was shut out of Best Director in favor of surprising candidates like Justine Triet for "Anatomy of a Fall" and Jonathan Glazer for "The Zone of Interest," alongside surefire bets like Martin Scorsese ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), Yorgos Lanthimos ("Poor Things"), and likely winner Christopher Nolan ("Oppenheimer").

Beyond Gerwig's snub, there's also Margot Robbie. Despite "Barbie" being nominated for Best Picture, the woman who played Barbie wasn't nominated for Best Leading Actress, losing her spot to left-field picks like Annette Bening ("Nyad") and Carey Mulligan ("Maestro"). In the end, these snubs are dispiriting but utterly unsurprising. Here's why.