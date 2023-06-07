The History Of Spider-Man's Pointing Meme Explained

When it comes to superhero memes — or just memes in general — few are as ubiquitous as the Spider-Point. For over a decade, the image of two Spider-Men (Spider-Mans?) accusingly pointing at one another has become a default template for online jokes calling out the similarities between just about everything and anything. That singular frame has inspired so many social media posts and image macros that it's become ingrained in pop culture over the years.

But where did it come from? And how did it become the internet's shorthand for literally pointing out likenesses?

The still is from an episode of "Spider-Man," the Marvel hero's first animated series, which ran from 1967-1970. In the "Double Identity" storyline, an actor moonlighting as an art thief uses his skills to impersonate others while committing his crimes. After he eventually impersonates Spider-Man himself, the episode culminates with the two exchanging their now-iconic points, each insisting they're the real wall crawler and creating a joke that would last for years.

While it's unclear as to why the image started making the rounds on Twitter around 2011, more than four decades after the episode first aired. And it's only gained traction and gotten more elaborate since.