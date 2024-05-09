Lord Of The Rings: A Hunt For Gollum Movie Already Exists & You Can Watch It For Free

During a recent earnings call, David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discover, provided a surprising update in the world of Middle-earth cinema. The studio had officially signed off on not one but two projects, one of which would be called "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum." Andy Serkis will be directing, and Peter Jackson (who has made intriguing statements about returning to the franchise in recent history) is signed on to produce the film.

The real surprise here, though, is that you can already watch a movie called "The Hunt for Gollum" — and it's free. That's right. In 2009, a fan film was made that traced the events that almost certainly will be the subject of Warner Bros.' new film. When we say "fan film," though, we aren't talking about a weekend project shot in someone's backyard with homemade costumes. This is a legit passion project, created by Independent Online Cinema and subtitled "An Independent Film Inspired by The Lord of the Rings." It is shot in high def and features a cast of talented aspiring actors. It has an official soundtrack, stunning scenery (it was filmed in various locations across the United Kingdom), and, above all, a well-demonstrated respect for Tolkien's lore. Oh, and it is 40 minutes long and has over 13 million views on YouTube.

To be clear, this is a fan film. It even opens with a disclaimer that it is a non-profit project unaffiliated with any major studio or the Tolkien Estate. There shouldn't be any conflict with the new project condoned by the Middle-earth business powers that be.

Even so, it doesn't change the fact that "Hunt for Gollum" isn't a new adaptation idea. It's been a successful and viewable experience for a decade and a half.