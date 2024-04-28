The Most Terrible Things Gandalf Has Ever Done

Gandalf's bravery may be on full display throughout "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings," but he initially turns down his calling to resist Sauron on the grounds that — get this — he's afraid. In the book "Unfinished Tales," we get a brief description of the Valar (the god-like angelic guardians of creation) selecting their five Wizard representatives. Two of these volunteer willingly: Saruman and Alatar (one of Tolkien's enigmatic Blue Wizards who operate in eastern Middle-earth.)

The other three are chosen to accompany these two, and when it comes to Gandalf (technically called Olórin at this point), the text says, "But Olórin declared that he was too weak for such a task, and that he feared Sauron." Gandalf doesn't change his tone, either. He tries to turn down the role, but is overruled and ordered to go anyway.

Who knows how badly things could have gone if the other Wizards (including Saruman) had gone without Gandalf? What terrible things could have happened if Mithrandir was allowed to watch the events from afar as a benchwarmer in the Blessed Realm? (If you're interested in more information on that holy region, here's a breakdown of the Undying Lands and how they recently found their way to Mars.) When called on to step up, Gandalf desired to stay behind, which could have led to some of the most dire consequences imaginable. Thank goodness the other powers-that-be made him go.