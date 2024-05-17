Can Viggo Mortensen Still Play Aragorn In Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum?

Viggo Mortensen was immortalized in the hearts and minds of Tolkien fandom when he took up the role of Aragorn, son of Arathorn, in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Mortensen wasn't the first choice for the role (more on that in a minute), but he ended up inhabiting the beloved character from the books so perfectly that, for many, there is no other option for the exiled King of Gondor.

Despite the character's inaccurate hesitations over assuming the throne and his non-canonical beard, Mortensen's Aragorn has become part and parcel of the "Lord of the Rings" experience. The question is (and it isn't hypothetical), can anyone ever replace him on screen?

Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced a new Middle-earth movie with the working title "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum." Set to release in 2026, the project has an army of Middle-earth alumni at its back. Peter Jackson is producing, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens are writing, and Andy Serkis is directing and returning to his role as everyone's favorite Slinker, Gollum.

"The Hunt for Gollum" is most likely a reference to a side quest that takes place right before "The Lord of the Rings" story, where Aragorn helps Gandalf by tracking down and retrieving Gollum for interrogation. (There is already a popular fan film about the hunt for Gollum, but that isn't stopping the studio from rehashing the interesting but short story.) With Aragorn figuring prominently in the tale, this means Jackson, Serkis, and company are going to have to make (or possibly already have made) a tough choice in the near future. Should they ask Mortensen to reprise the role twenty years later, or is it time to recast the on-screen version of the character?