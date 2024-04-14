Young Sheldon Is Already Setting The Stage For The Georgie And Mandy Spin-Off

"Young Sheldon" Season 7 is preparing for Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister to take center stage. CBS has already announced that the fan-favorite couple, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, are getting their own show. A statement from the network confirmed that Georgie and Mandy's "Young Sheldon" spin-off will follow the couple "as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage." Jordan and Osment were told about the spin-off on the same day they were informed that "Young Sheldon" would be ending after Season 7, and the sitcom bosses have wasted no time gearing the characters up for the new show.

"Young Sheldon" started setting the stage for the spin-off with two Georgie and Mandy-centric episodes. These were Episode 6, "Baptists, Catholic and An Attempted Drowning," and Episode 7, "A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet," the latter of which finally saw Georgie and Mandy tie the knot.

The episodes established the dynamic between the Coopers and the McAllisters, and if this is anything to go by, Georgie and Mandy could end up stuck in the middle a lot. Georgie's mom Mary (Zoe Perry) and Mandy's mom Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) spend most of Episode 6 fighting over whether Georgie and Mandy should get married in the Baptist or Catholic Church before taking matters even further — each secretly baptizes their granddaughter, CeCe. While Mandy almost forbids them from attending their courthouse wedding as a result, it doesn't stop Mary and Audrey from fighting over the baby again in the very next episode.