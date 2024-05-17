Young Sheldon's Series Finale Reveals Why Mary Was So Religious In Big Bang Theory

The "Young Sheldon" finale ties up a lot of loose ends between "The Big Bang Theory" and the prequel sitcom. For example, viewers finally get to see George's (Lance Barber) death (which had been planned out since Season 1), while Sheldon (Iain Armitage) finds a new home in California. It's also explained why Mary (Laurie Metcalf) is so different on "The Big Bang Theory." On "Young Sheldon," Mary (Zoe Perry) turns to religion as a source of comfort after George dies.

At first, Mary just attends church services more frequently, but the longer she struggles with her grief, the more she leans into her faith. Then, over their last family dinner, Mary makes it clear that she believes Sheldon and Missy's (Raegan Revord) souls won't be safe unless they get baptized. She begs them to go through with it, and Sheldon agrees (despite his atheist beliefs), donning full scuba gear to the ceremony. However, Missy walks out since she's too distraught over her dad's death.

Although these scenes bring some humor to an otherwise emotional episode, they also serve to retroactively explain why Mary is even more conservative on "The Big Bang Theory" than she is on "Young Sheldon." Up until the finale, Mary is never too judgemental or overbearing in forcing her religious beliefs on others. George's tragic death in Season 7, Episode 12, changes everything.