The Big Bang Theory: Who Plays The Bully In The Speckerman Recurrence?

"The Big Bang Theory" is at its most interesting when it's delving deep into the personal lives of its chaotic cast of characters. One episode that explores the childhoods of various characters is Season 5, Episode 11, "The Speckerman Recurrence." In the hilarious episode, the gang remembers their respective childhood bullies, discussing how traumatic and disappointing their formative years were. This introspection is brought up thanks to Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) bully, Jimmy Speckerman, who reaches out to his former classmate after several years.

While Jimmy and Leonard seem to make amends, things do eventually turn sour, revealing Speckerman's true nature as a bully. The 2011 episode is an absolute highlight for "The Big Bang Theory" as it shows the leads at their most vulnerable and intense, with one of the key moments being Leonard standing up to the foul Speckerman, leading to some much-needed catharsis. It's also an important episode as it features Lance Barber in the shoes of Leonard's bully. That name must be familiar to hardcore fans of the series as Barber plays the titular character's (Iain Armitage) father, George Cooper Sr., on "Young Sheldon," the spin-off/prequel series to "The Big Bang Theory."

Known to discipline the future genius, George is the patriarch of the Cooper household and stands out as one of the show's most likable, though complicated characters. Barber's empathetic performance on "Young Sheldon" is a far cry from the vile and genuinely mean character he (briefly) plays on "The Big Bang Theory."