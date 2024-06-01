What Happened To Linda Park After Star Trek: Enterprise?

From 2001 to 2005, "Star Trek: Enterprise" took fans to a galaxy far, far away — wait, no, wrong franchise. Actually, just two years after "Deep Space Nine" left the airwaves, Trekkies were given the opportunity to explore some of Starfleet's intricate history through "Enterprise," a prequel series set 100 years before the original show.

"Star Trek: Enterprise," which boasts a flood of underrated episodes, helped longtime fans learn more about the universe Gene Roddenberry created and what the cosmos looked like before the rise of William Shatner's Captain Kirk. The prequel introduced to viewers to a brand new roster filled with fan-favorites, from Jolene Blalock's T'Pol to Scott Bakula's Jonathan Archer. And, who could forget about Hoshi Sato, played by the incredible Linda Park? Nearly twenty years since the cancellation of "Enterprise," fans still remember the character fondly; seriously, check out any Reddit thread or a YouTube clip featuring Sato and Trekkies will cite how she had some of the strongest character development on the show. If anything, the greatest criticism the character faces is that she was underused.

Park's performance was one of the prequel's greatest highlights, especially when it comes to Mirror Sato, all hail the Empress! For fans curious as to what the performer has been up to since her "Star Trek" days, they'll be happy to learn she's still acting quite consistently. From "Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit" to "NCIS," Park has remained a consistent television presence since her time aboard the Enterprise.