The Dahmer Backlash Is Getting Worse After New Set Details Emerge

The popularity of Netflix's Dahmer should not be underestimated despite the critical response to the show, as the series has set a staggering record by being the most watched program in 60 countries, and netting around 196.2 million viewed hours. However, Netflix's first mistake, as reported by Variety, earned some viewers' ire by tagging the streaming show with an "LGBTQ" tag, which is normally used to celebrate inclusive content, and not shows involving serial killers. The real Dahmer murdered many LGBTQ people of color (via the LA Times). This caused an immediate backlash, and Netflix removed the meta description from "Dahmer."

This isn't the only issue surrounding "Dahmer," with one of the victim's family members coming forward with an essay for Insider. Rita Isbell, who is the sister of Errol Lindsay, had her statement from Jeffrey Dahmer's trial recreated in Netflix's show, which didn't exactly sit well with her. She said, "When I saw some of the show, it bothered me, especially when I saw myself — when I saw my name come across the screen and this lady saying verbatim exactly what I said." She later added, "I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it." Lindsey then said that she wouldn't feel as bad if the family of the victims would have gotten a cut of the profits, and stated, "It's sad that they're just making money off of this tragedy. That's just greed."