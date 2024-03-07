Strange New Worlds Season 3 Has To Add T'Pol (& Redeem Star Trek Enterprise)

"Star Trek" may be set in the future, but its small-screen installments have always been as much an unintentional product of their time as they are an intentional commentary on it. This is especially true of the franchise's least-loved series, Rick Berman and Brannon Braga's "Star Trek: Enterprise" — the 2001-2005 prequel to Gene Roddenberry's original "Star Trek." With a post-"Quantum Leap" Scott Bakula in the captain's seat and a fresh era to explore, the series could have been a revolutionary addition to the ongoing narrative. It wasn't.

In documentaries like "The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek" and within countless fan discussions, the series received negative attention due to its inconsistent writing and inability to live up to its predecessors. Occasionally, the show's premise is held up as the reason for its failure, and in fairness, a lot of this does account for some of the issues with "Enterprise." But none of it accounts for the series' abysmal treatment of Jolene Blalock's T'Pol — the franchise's first female Vulcan bridge officer. For a series set in the mid-22nd century, its unabashed, enthusiastic objectification of Blalock — coupled with its misunderstanding of T'Pol and underutilization of her Vulcan mind — places "Enterprise" firmly in what Vox's Constance Grady calls "The bubblegum misogyny of 2000s pop culture."

Despite this, Blalock instilled her character with far more dignity than her scant lines had. With the help of "Strange New Worlds" (currently, and fittingly, the franchise's most-loved series), T'Pol might finally get a chance to shine.