What Happened To Jolene Blalock After Playing T'Pol On Star Trek: Enterprise?

Jolene Blalock's post-"Trek" acting career may be a bit sparse, but considering she's been raising a family and running a charity organization and had no financial pressure to work, the roles she has taken are a sign that she's doing it for the pure love of the job. Blalock was more than happy to ditch the modeling industry when the profession turned out disappointing. As the actor explained in a 2002 interview with The Sun, "I'm jaded by my experiences in the modeling industry. You're never skinny or perfect enough and it was difficult mentally making the transition to acting."

But for her, getting a leading role in the sci-fi genre was a bonus. A lifelong sci-fi and fantasy fan, Blalock recounted her childhood days watching "Star Wars" and the original "Star Trek" series to Trek Today in 2010. To the actor, science fiction is all about exploring what humanity is capable of. As she told Trek Today, "It makes us think outside of ourselves, it presents the question what if, what if we could jump the timeline, what if we could meet another intelligent species, what if we could colonize on another planet. It deals with very big ideas." After the end of "Enterprise," Blalock's TV appearance would include a few more sci-fi and fantasy franchises including "Stargate: SG-1," Legend of the Seeker," and "Starship Troopers 3: Marauders." She also showed up in shows like "House" and "CSI: Miami" before seemingly dropping out of acting.

But many fans are holding out hope that this break is only temporary. Given the natural longevity of Vulcans — not to mention the infinitely diverse sci-fi possibilities — T'Pol could potentially make an appearance in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" as she was canonically born in 2088 or 2089.