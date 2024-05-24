Small Details You Missed In The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer

Betelgeuse! Betelgeuse! Betel — no, don't say it! It's not wise to summon the ghost with the most, though he'll be back soon whether you like it or not. The upcoming "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is the hotly anticipated sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 fantasy-comedy-horror film "Beetlejuice." Like the original, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" tackles life and death with a comic brush and a metric ton of creativity.

Judging from the trailer, the follow-up is stuffed with returning director Tim Burton's trademark flair, as well as the comedic stylings of Michael Keaton, who once again stars as Betelgeuse (aka Beetlejuice). Catherine O'Hara reprises the role of Delia Deetz from the original. Winona Ryder is also back as Lydia Deetz, with new deadpan queen Jenna Ortega playing her daughter Astrid. "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" also brings on a different writing team, though they're no strangers to Burton: Alfred Gough and Miles Millar worked with him on "Wednesday," and Seth Grahame-Smith co-wrote Burton's "Dark Shadows."

The "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer has us eating it up yet hungry for more. We can't help but be dazzled by the goth carnival colors, delighted at the sight of Justin Theroux screaming for his life, and entranced by Winona Ryder wearing triangle bangs. But there's a lot more to this trailer, including some things that you may not have noticed. Let's make like the sandworms of Saturn and dive into this piece of pop-goth art. Here are all the small details you missed in the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer.