Small Details You Missed In The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer
Betelgeuse! Betelgeuse! Betel — no, don't say it! It's not wise to summon the ghost with the most, though he'll be back soon whether you like it or not. The upcoming "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is the hotly anticipated sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 fantasy-comedy-horror film "Beetlejuice." Like the original, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" tackles life and death with a comic brush and a metric ton of creativity.
Judging from the trailer, the follow-up is stuffed with returning director Tim Burton's trademark flair, as well as the comedic stylings of Michael Keaton, who once again stars as Betelgeuse (aka Beetlejuice). Catherine O'Hara reprises the role of Delia Deetz from the original. Winona Ryder is also back as Lydia Deetz, with new deadpan queen Jenna Ortega playing her daughter Astrid. "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" also brings on a different writing team, though they're no strangers to Burton: Alfred Gough and Miles Millar worked with him on "Wednesday," and Seth Grahame-Smith co-wrote Burton's "Dark Shadows."
The "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer has us eating it up yet hungry for more. We can't help but be dazzled by the goth carnival colors, delighted at the sight of Justin Theroux screaming for his life, and entranced by Winona Ryder wearing triangle bangs. But there's a lot more to this trailer, including some things that you may not have noticed. Let's make like the sandworms of Saturn and dive into this piece of pop-goth art. Here are all the small details you missed in the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer.
Charles Deetz's funeral
There are a few major "Beetlejuice" players not present in the trailer for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." More than one character from the first film may not show up in the sequel at all, for a variety of reasons. We knew from the teaser that "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" would not be bringing back the original movie's most problematic actor, but the trailer shows us even deadlier details about his character.
"I can't believe grandpa's dead," Astrid Deets says to her mother, Lydia Deetz, confirming that it is Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones) being laid to rest. His grave is rather tellingly marked by a shark fin-shaped crystal stone, which was shown in a teaser trailer. Some fans already have elaborate theories on how Charles Deetz met his demise, but that grave marker means he could end up just like the Sea Diver Shark Attack guy in the Neitherwold waiting room from the original "Beetlejuice."
A glimpse at Beetlejuice's work desk
Life comes at you fast, but the Afterlife moves nice and slow. By the end of the original film, Beetlejuice is stuck in the Neitherworld waiting room with ticket number 9,998,383,750,000. At some point between then and now, Beetlejuice clearly managed to get out of that waiting room and into a new office job, complete with a desk full of trinkets. In a brief moment, his job title is actually revealed: Afterlife Call Center Manager.
Glimpsed briefly on Beetlejuice's work desk are a black and white Rubik's cube, a green rotary phone, a blue rotary phone, and a red rotary phone, the latter under a glass dome. He's got a World's Best Boss mug and a plaque stating his job title, right next to a stray cockroach. These items speak to a life of productivity and rehabilitation for the otherwise rogue ghoul — too bad all of his desk decor is eclipsed by a framed photo of the object of Beetlejuice's obsession: the teenaged Lydia Deetz.
The Shrunken Head Guy is in the sequel
The Shrunken Head Guy from "Beetlejuice" is back in a big way in the sequel. Fans of the original film will remember the micro-domed Harry the Hunter as the apparent victim of retaliation from the Witch Doctor, who is also in the Neitherworld waiting room. In the original "Beetlejuice" ending, the titular trickster has his head shrunk for trying to switch tickets with the Witch Doctor, who is a lot further forward in the queue. The Witch Doctor calmly sprinkles magic dust on Beetlejuice's head, reducing its size dramatically. Apparently, this bit of magic gave someone ideas... maybe even Beetlejuice himself.
In the trailer for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," there are multiple Shrunken Head people working the phones at the call center that Beetlejuice might just be the boss of. There's more than one way to get ahead in the Afterlife, but Beetlejuice looks like he perhaps took that maxim quite literally. Of course, there could be another explanation or inspiration for the Shrunken Head Guy (or Guys) return: Harry the Hunter, also known as I.M. Smallhead, was a recurring character in the animated "Beetlejuice" series, though he had a slightly different, less hunter-like appearance.
A very quick cameo from Danny DeVito
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is a rarity in that it's a sequel that has everyone really excited — fans of the original can't wait, and those who dug "Wednesday" are all over it. It has cross-generational appeal, and if you're a long-time Tim Burton fan, then you were no doubt on the lookout for cameos in the trailer. You may have noticed one familiar face pop up: Danny DeVito appears in a literal blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment. It happens very quickly, but it's clearly him.
DeVito appears to play an innocent janitor who gets zapped with a blast of electricity while simply trying to do his job. Is this the work of the mischievous Beetlejuice, or some other unnamed adversary? We only know this cameo promises a "Batman Returns" reunion of sorts for DeVito and Keaton, who played the Penguin and Batman, respectively. It's also a tasty little morsel of a moment that reminds the world of the simple fact that Danny DeVito is recognizable everywhere, even if he's on screen for a split, lightning-quick second.
We meet Beetlejuice's first wife
Beetlejuice was obsessed with marrying Lydia in the original film. He literally speaks for her as he attempts to join the two in unholy matrimony, adopting her voice in order to stop her protests. Right before the two nearly tie the knot (again, against Lydia's will), Beetlejuice reveals that he was married once before: He produces a severed finger that still has a ring on it and tells Lydia, "She meant nothing to me, honey, nothing at all!"
This seems like a throwaway joke, and it was exactly that at the time, but it appears as though this moment will inform the sequel in a big way. Back in 2023, reports confirmed that Monica Bellucci was set to appear in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" as Beetlejuice's first wife. The fact that her face is haphazardly stitched together suggests that she was in pieces at one stage, which explains the missing finger.
Lydia's red wedding dress
During the wedding scene from the first film, Beetlejuice magically provides a red wedding dress for Lydia to wear. She drifts over to him decked out in the iconic number, shocked into silence but looking fabulous under the circumstances. Eagle-eyed fans will have no doubt noticed that Winona Ryder appears in a near identical dress in the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer, and, what's more, she seems to be standing in a church. Does this mean that Beetlejuice will once again try to marry Lydia? It certainly seems that way, given that he tells her: "I'm going to make you so happy."
However, the titular trickster will have more than just an unwilling bride to deal with this time around. Beetlejuice's first wife is on the hunt for him throughout the trailer, and she clearly isn't happy with him. Marrying Lydia is going to be a lot trickier with Bellucci's angry character on his trail. Of course, there's always the chance that Lydia will go ahead and willingly marry Beetlejuice in an attempt to save her daughter. The trailer makes it clear that it's Astrid who summons Beetlejuice by saying his name three times, and this might be her only way out.
Delia also wears similar clothes from the first film
While Delia's main professional focus is sculpting, her outfits may suggest that fashion is her second preferred artform. The first film featured plenty of fashionable moments, including a glove-shaped headband, a black and white button down mimicking Beetlejuice's suit, and plenty of black ensembles that are to die for. The "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer proves that Delia has maintained that eye-catching wardrobe by wearing similar clothes, including fully black ensembles and dramatic dresses complimented with statement earrings. There is also one accessory that fans may recall from some very important scenes.
As Delia grieves her late husband, she can be seen wearing a tophat embellished with a black ribbon. The hat is a callback to Delia's impromptu wedding wardrobe in "Beetlejuice." She is seen clinging to Lydia and Charles while wearing a black tophat that has a red ribbon tied around it. The red ribbon is a similar color to Lydia's wedding dress. This hat could very well be the same hat that Delia wears to the funeral, with the red ribbon swapped out for a black one due to the circumstances.
The Day-O song from that famous scene is back
The soundtrack of the original "Beetlejuice" shined a spotlight on calypso music, turning the Jamaican folk song "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" into a cinematic sensation. The catchy tune is back in the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer, but this cover is not as peppy as the rendition sung by Harry Belafonte.
The haunting tones of this new spin on the track include a single, somber voice singing at the beginning of the trailer. While the sequel's first full trailer only features the first few bars of the song, the teaser trailer, released in March 2024, cuts to a children's choir picking up the next set of lyrics before the lead singer chimes in again to sing more of the song, which rings out at Charles Deetz's funeral. This is all in stark contrast to the zany dinner party possession scene that the song has been synonymous with since the original film premiered in 1988.
Catherine O'Hara was first to confirm that the song would be in the sequel while being interviewed for the podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa." Belafonte originally recorded the track for his 1956 album "Calypso." The late singer told Pitchfork in 2018 that he was surprised when he received a call from producer David Geffen, asking if his music could be used in the first film. "I never had a request like that before," he said. "We talked briefly. I liked the idea of 'Beetlejuice.' I liked him. And I agreed to do it."
Delia's creepy statue still stands
Delia's eccentric artwork is perhaps just as iconic as the music of "Beetlejuice." Her scary leaf-like statue stands proudly outside the Deetz family home in the first full trailer for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Seeing the piece outside is quite peculiar since it was so difficult to get it into the house in the first place. Fans may recall the statue crashing through a kitchen window, startling Delia's husband Charles as he makes a cup of tea. This before the piece traps Delia while smashing into the side of the house. "This is my art, and it is dangerous," she explains to the men trying to free her.
The statue would later come to life, so to speak, wrapping itself about Delia and keeping her in place so that she can be a witness to Beetlejuice and Lydia's pending nuptials. It is possible that the statue could have walked outside after the ceremony was scrapped, or if it was reanimated by the Maitlands as some sort of joke. However, it is also possible that it was a creative decision made by Delia, who takes every opportunity she can to showcase the art that is her pride and joy.
Adam Maitland's town model
While Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis) is Adam's (Alec Baldwin) one true love, his second love is the town of Winter River, Connecticut. That's evident from the sprawling miniature model he built of the place. He painstakingly paid attention to each detail, from the houses to the graveyard. It's the first thing that audiences see following the opening credits of the original, so it is only fitting that the model is included in the full trailer for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," along with the flashing red "Betelgeuse Betelgeuse" sign.
Lydia's daughter Astrid finds the model after the trailer shows wide shots of different parts of the town. It appears that Adam's work has gone undisturbed for a while, with Astrid removing a large dust cover. Unfortunately, she is not greeted by the friendly Maitland couple — both Alec Baldwin and Gina Davis are absent from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." However, the attic is not as quiet as it seems: Astrid also discovers a flier from Beetlejuice, meaning that evil is still lurking just beneath the model's surface.
Return of the giant sandworm
No comedy is complete without a memorable animal stealing some scenes. In the world of "Beetlejuice," that equates to the sandworm that Beetlejuice fears and Barabara befriends in order to send her foe back to the afterlife. The sandworm is back for the sequel, chasing after Lydia and Astrid in the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer.
This creature is just one example of how Tim Burton showcased his passion for stop-motion animation in the first film. The artform has since become a hallmark of his work, and it was an element that he wanted to keep in the follow-up. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the new film, he said: "It needed a back-to-basics, handmade quality. It reenergized why I love making movies."
Despite Lydia and Astrid being chased by the sandworm, it has been proven that the creature can be tamed, as depicted in Barbara's riding of the animal toward the end of the first film. Given its history with the creepy bio-exorcist, the sandworm possibly hates Beetlejuice just as much as he hates the sandworm. The Deetz ladies might use this to their advantage. Could they lure the sandworm into the human world in order to take down Beetlejuice once more?
Beetlejuice has a trusted way of shushing people
The original film tells us that Beetlejuice can't say his own name (which is a puzzling fact). He has some tried and tested tactics when it comes to stopping others from trying to say it when they've had enough of his antics. One scene from the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer shows Lydia fighting for her words while faced with the demon. Upon her first utterance of the word "Beetlejuice," he takes action by sewing her mouth shut. She quickly grabs for her lips, trying to remove the thread.
It's a moment that closely mirrors a scene from the previous film. Beetlejuice is about to marry Lydia, and Barbara is trying to say his name three times before it's too late. She says it once and gets a zipper over her lips as a result, which she quickly unzips. When she says it a second time, Beetlejuice retaliates by replacing the zipper with a piece of metal that she quickly grabs for, searching for a way to remove it — just like Lydia in the trailer for the follow-up.
A Beetlejuice the Musical reference?
One scene shown in the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer depicts ghosts dancing in flashy clothing on a train platform. While it is not yet known if singing accompanies these hip moves, the number could very well be a reference to "Beetlejuice the Musical." The stage adaptation of the film landed at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway in 2019, with the first preview taking place in March of that year. Performances were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the show returning to Broadway in April 2022 at the Marquis Theatre before closing in January 2023. The show has since gone on tour.
The musical is not an exact recreation of the film, but it keeps many of its iconic elements. One big change is that the stage story does find Lydia running through a little bit of the afterlife, though there is not much detail depicted in this part of the musical. What we do know is that the train station shown in the trailer for the new film is a part of the afterlife that fans have not seen before. Also, the musical breaks the fourth wall, which is seen at the very beginning of the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer when Lydia addresses the audience.