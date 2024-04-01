Why Can't Beetlejuice Say His Own Name? This Theory Might Be The Answer

There's a scene in Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice" where the titular ghost (Michael Keaton) and Lydia (Winona Ryder) have to play a game of charades so that she can figure out his name (which is actually spelled "Betelgeuse"). The demon needs her to repeat his moniker three times so that he can break free from his damnation, but it's never revealed why he can't just tell her who he is. However, one Reddit user may have figured out the answer.

According to u/Custard-donut, "Beetlejuice" might be inspired by the True Name concept, which stems from mythological and religious belief systems. This idea posits that knowing a demon's proper name grants it power over those who summon it. Conversely, the summoner can also use this information to control it. "Beetlejuice" explores both of these ideas with a combination of hilarious and horrific results.

Since Betelgeuse is a banished creature who thrives on tricking people, some higher power has probably prevented him from telling people his name; otherwise, it'd be easy for the wisecracking spook to manipulate unsuspecting marks and cause chaos. It's worth noting that he does say his name in the "Beetlejuice" animated series, but that particular scene has been chalked up as a dream sequence. With that in mind, why are the rules surrounding Betelgeuse's moniker so specific?