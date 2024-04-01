Why Can't Beetlejuice Say His Own Name? This Theory Might Be The Answer
There's a scene in Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice" where the titular ghost (Michael Keaton) and Lydia (Winona Ryder) have to play a game of charades so that she can figure out his name (which is actually spelled "Betelgeuse"). The demon needs her to repeat his moniker three times so that he can break free from his damnation, but it's never revealed why he can't just tell her who he is. However, one Reddit user may have figured out the answer.
According to u/Custard-donut, "Beetlejuice" might be inspired by the True Name concept, which stems from mythological and religious belief systems. This idea posits that knowing a demon's proper name grants it power over those who summon it. Conversely, the summoner can also use this information to control it. "Beetlejuice" explores both of these ideas with a combination of hilarious and horrific results.
Since Betelgeuse is a banished creature who thrives on tricking people, some higher power has probably prevented him from telling people his name; otherwise, it'd be easy for the wisecracking spook to manipulate unsuspecting marks and cause chaos. It's worth noting that he does say his name in the "Beetlejuice" animated series, but that particular scene has been chalked up as a dream sequence. With that in mind, why are the rules surrounding Betelgeuse's moniker so specific?
Why Does Beetlejuice's Name Have to Be Said 3 Times?
This theory is a testament to people's enduring passion for Tim Burton's cult classic, with movie buffs continuing to debate the film's mysteries after all these years. That said, Michael McDowell's original "Beetlejuice" script went into more detail about the rules of the afterlife, even going so far as to explicitly explain why Michael Keaton's poltergeist's name must be uttered three times to summon him.
In one of the script's unused scenes, the receptionist, Miss Argentina (Patrice Martinez), tells Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis) that everything comes in threes because the number is associated with magic. The number is a recurring theme throughout the movie, and despite its importance not being explicitly stated, it crops up in multiple scenes.
Fans can also look forward to more trickery from the demon very soon. "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" will be released later this year, and there's always a chance that the sequel might explain why the self-proclaimed ghost with the most must remain tight-lipped regarding his name. Regardless, some cast members have promised audiences a fun time at the movies, with Michael Keaton describing his experience shooting "Beetlejuice 2" as the most fun he's had on a movie set in a long time. Here's hoping that the star's enthusiasm translates to the screen.
