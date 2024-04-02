Beetlejuice 2 Won't Bring Back The Original Movie's Most Problematic Actor

Audiences probably won't be surprised to hear this, but Jeffrey Jones, who pleaded no contest to allegations he sexually propositioned a minor in 2002, doesn't appear in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." However, you can spy Charles Deetz's face carved into a tombstone during a funeral scene in the Tim Burton sequel's first teaser trailer.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed through the actor's representatives that Jones is not part of the movie's cast. Lydia (Winona Ryder), her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega), and her stepmother Delia (Catherine O'Hara, last heard voicing Brook from "Elemental") are the chief mourners at the service alongside another unnamed individual. There's no word as of press time as to how Charles' death might impact the film's plot, but thanks to the trailer, we do know that Astrid will accidentally summon the forever hilarious and always outspoken Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) back into her mother's life after exploring her step-grandmother's attic.

The question of Charles' status in the afterlife is fair to pose, of course. The "Beetlejuice" franchise is about, to quote the Broadway musical based on the first film, "the whole 'being dead' thing." But apparently, Charles won't pop up, even if the Deetz family does explore the underworld again in the sequel. What is certain is that Jeffrey Jones' career has had its ups and downs over the past two decades, even after serious accusations regarding his behavior surfaced.