Beetlejuice 2 Won't Bring Back The Original Movie's Most Problematic Actor
Audiences probably won't be surprised to hear this, but Jeffrey Jones, who pleaded no contest to allegations he sexually propositioned a minor in 2002, doesn't appear in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." However, you can spy Charles Deetz's face carved into a tombstone during a funeral scene in the Tim Burton sequel's first teaser trailer.
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed through the actor's representatives that Jones is not part of the movie's cast. Lydia (Winona Ryder), her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega), and her stepmother Delia (Catherine O'Hara, last heard voicing Brook from "Elemental") are the chief mourners at the service alongside another unnamed individual. There's no word as of press time as to how Charles' death might impact the film's plot, but thanks to the trailer, we do know that Astrid will accidentally summon the forever hilarious and always outspoken Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) back into her mother's life after exploring her step-grandmother's attic.
The question of Charles' status in the afterlife is fair to pose, of course. The "Beetlejuice" franchise is about, to quote the Broadway musical based on the first film, "the whole 'being dead' thing." But apparently, Charles won't pop up, even if the Deetz family does explore the underworld again in the sequel. What is certain is that Jeffrey Jones' career has had its ups and downs over the past two decades, even after serious accusations regarding his behavior surfaced.
Jeffrey Jones faced some disturbing charges
In 2002, Jeffrey Jones was arrested and accused of violating Los Angeles Penal Code Section 311.4(c), Use of a Minor to Perform Prohibited Acts. He was released on a $20,000 bond and, in July 2003, pleaded no contest to allegations that he asked a 14-year-old boy to pose for sexually explicit photographs. He was subsequently sentenced to five years of probation and is required to register as a sex offender on an annual basis.
Jones again fell foul of the law when he failed to update his registration in 2009. He pleaded guilty to those charges in 2010 and was sentenced to 250 hours of community service and three more years of probation.
Despite his history, Jones has maintained a surprisingly high profile as an actor since the accusation surfaced in 2002. He appeared regularly on "Deadwood" as journalist A.W. Merrick, as Richard Cummings in the film "Who's Your Caddy?," and in the SyFy original movie "10.0." His most recent role was in 2019's "Deadwood: The Movie."
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.