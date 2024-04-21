Why Isn't Geena Davis In Beetlejuice 2? She Thinks It Has To Do With Her Looks

After over three decades of waiting, a sequel to the 1988 Tim Burton favorite "Beetlejuice" is finally on the way. Naturally, the aptly named "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" brings back numerous actors from the original, from Winona Ryder to Michael Keaton, in addition to some newcomers. At the same time, there are some glaring omissions. While it's understandable that "Beetlejuice 2" won't bring back Jeffrey Jones, the original's most problematic actor, in the case of Barbara Maitland actor Geena Davis, the reason for her absence isn't nearly as clear. However, she has a theory regarding why she wasn't brought back.

Davis spoke on her exclusion from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" at CinemaCon 2024, speculating that age might have prevented her return. "My theory is that ghosts don't age ... Not that I have," she said with a laugh, explaining that the way ghosts exist in the "Beetlejuice" universe would've made it difficult for her or Alec Baldwin's Adam Maitland to come back for the sequel. "Our characters were stuck the way they looked when they died forever, so it's been a while, it's been a minute," Davis added (via Entertainment Tonight).

