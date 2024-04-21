Why Isn't Geena Davis In Beetlejuice 2? She Thinks It Has To Do With Her Looks
After over three decades of waiting, a sequel to the 1988 Tim Burton favorite "Beetlejuice" is finally on the way. Naturally, the aptly named "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" brings back numerous actors from the original, from Winona Ryder to Michael Keaton, in addition to some newcomers. At the same time, there are some glaring omissions. While it's understandable that "Beetlejuice 2" won't bring back Jeffrey Jones, the original's most problematic actor, in the case of Barbara Maitland actor Geena Davis, the reason for her absence isn't nearly as clear. However, she has a theory regarding why she wasn't brought back.
Davis spoke on her exclusion from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" at CinemaCon 2024, speculating that age might have prevented her return. "My theory is that ghosts don't age ... Not that I have," she said with a laugh, explaining that the way ghosts exist in the "Beetlejuice" universe would've made it difficult for her or Alec Baldwin's Adam Maitland to come back for the sequel. "Our characters were stuck the way they looked when they died forever, so it's been a while, it's been a minute," Davis added (via Entertainment Tonight).
Thankfully, for those hoping to see Davis in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," you can at least see her in a couple of other upcoming productions.
Davis is keeping busy away from the world of Beetlejuice
In the decades since "Beetlejuice" brought laughs and frights to the silver screen, Geena Davis has expanded her filmography tremendously — narrowly avoiding having her career ruined by a pirate adventure movie along the way. She has appeared prominently in such cinematic classics as "Thelma & Louise," the true story-based "A League of Their Own," and "The Long Kiss Goodnight," and also left her mark on the television scene via "Commander in Chief," "The Exorcist," and "Grey's Anatomy." Unsurprisingly, Davis will continue to add plenty more credits to her impressive résumé.
First and foremost is a feature written and directed by none other than "The Batman" star Zoë Kravitz. "Blink Twice" follows a waitress who falls for a tech businessman, leading her to travel with him to his private island and quickly realize that the situation is not as it seems. Davis joins the likes of Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie in a currently undisclosed role. She's also slated to appear in some capacity in director Leena Yadav's "Cowgirl's Last Ride." Davis' latest credit as of publication is the 2023 drama "Fairyland" from director Andrew Durham, where she plays Munca.
Evidently, when it comes to finding acting work, Geena Davis is doing just fine. Still, it stands to reason that when "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" arrives on September 5, her absence will be felt.