Beetlejuice 2 Trailer Sets The 'Juice Loose - But Something Is Strange And Unusual

Welcome to the afterlife ... again!

After decades of speculation and half-starts (including a failed script that would have taken the character to Hawaii), "Beetlejuice 2" is finally ready to roll into theatres worldwide in 2024 — and no, as you can see from the trailer above, he's not going Hawaiian this time.

The newly released montage of images helps us catch up with a few of the franchise's most familiar faces. The titular ghost (Michael Keaton) reconnects with his former nemesis Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) years after he was banished to the afterlife via the combined might of Lydia and her ghostly friends. The once-dramatic Lydia is a grown-up now, dealing with a rebellious daughter named Astrid (Jenna Ortega). Presumably, the mother-daughter conflict will help play into the issues that bring Beetlejuice back to the world of the living. And this central conflict looks to be multi-generational, as Catherine O'Hara is back as Lydia's stepmother, Delia.

Beetlejuice brings a lady of his own to this dogfight in the form of his estranged wife, played by Monica Bellucci. Also on board is Willem Dafoe, who pops up as a former actor who believes he's a lawman and enforces the afterlife's rules. The visuals for this Tim Burton feast are beautifully on-point, and yes, that's Danny Elfman's score you hear in the background throughout the trailer. Still, it's hard not to notice that a few well-loved characters are missing from the party...