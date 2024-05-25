6 Times Deadpool Was The Hero (And 7 He Was A Straight-Up Villain)

Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson, is a funny guy. In both comics and movies, he runs his mouth almost all the time, and a lot of what he has to say is hilarious. But don't let the motor mouth fool you. He's a superpowered guy, but he's not a hero in the traditional sense — and perhaps more often, he's a straight-up villain. In fact, the powers at work within him are constantly warring. He tries to be good — helping kids, giving his friends work, and saving the world from various baddies — but even when he's doing his best, he still ends up occasionally doing the wrong thing, such as setting an elephant on fire, shooting a random bystander, using his own daughter as bait, and killing all of Marvel's heroes and villains.

Deadpool is beloved because of his cracked — and often controversial — take on things but he's still an assassin who's willing to sell his services to the highest bidder. As a result, he's almost always willing to bend — or outright ignore — his moral compass if the situation calls for it. So while he's done some truly heroic things, he's also done some heinous, violent things. Ah, the duality of man.