The Forgotten Failures Of Ryan Gosling

Is there anyone more beloved in Hollywood right now than Ryan Gosling? The 43-year-old Canadian actor has had a truly awe-inspiring career in the decades since he burst into the entertainment industry on Disney's "The Mickey Mouse Club" as a young artist. From his entrancingly broody turn in the tense thriller "Drive" to his implacably Kenergetic (and Oscar-nominated) performance in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," it's hard to imagine any of his peers not harboring at least a little jealousy for his uniquely eclectic body of work. Indeed, Gosling has made home runs out of an enviable number of big swings in his career — but many of those swings also resulted in equally large misses.

While it's easy to get overpowered by his dreamy song-and-dance in "La La Land," Gosling's actual journey to artistic success was somehow far more volatile than that of his tap-dancing counterpart. For every "sublime" high, there remains some wince-inducing low lingering on his resume. As we enjoy Gosling taking a beating in the trailer for his upcoming film "The Fall Guy" – waiting with bated breath to see whether or not it will be another explosive success or leave his career equally bruised — we've taken a look at some of his critical and commercial failures throughout his tenure as Hollywood's favorite heartthrob.