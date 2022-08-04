Brad Pitt's Bullet Train Fight Scenes Were More Real Than You Realized

Confidence and dedication were prevalent on the "Bullet Train" set, as Greg Rementer revealed it wasn't just Brad Pitt going all in on his stunts. "Never have I ever done so many huge actors in one feature where all of them excelled at the physical movement of our training," Rementer said. "So Brad, Brian [Tyree Henry], Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sonada, Andrew Koji — who was already a stud in terms of where he comes from with the show 'Warrior' — all these actors put out some great action and did a lot of their [own] stuff."

Henry told The Hollywood Reporter that he loved getting to do his own stunts. "When you get an opportunity to do a David Leitch movie with David Leitch choreography and David Leitch stunts you want to do it — I did and I had to sit down too. I'd do it again, I really would," he noted.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson also did a fair bit of stunt work, which landed him in the hospital. The actor told Variety that he got kicked during a fight scene, which resulted in a fairly severe cut on his hand that required stitches. "I literally went wham, passed out. And then I came back and was like 'Should we go again?' And they were like 'No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.' So then I spent the night in the hospital," Taylor-Johnson remembered.

We'll see if all this hard stunt work paid off when "Bullet Train" lands in theaters on August 5.