The Fall Guy's Huge Post-Credits Scene Cameos, Explained

Like so many other movies, "The Fall Guy" has a post-credits scene. However, it approaches the concept in a slightly different way than audiences might expect. After a flurry of behind-the-scenes footage during the credits lulls the viewer into believing that the movie might be over, a title card appears, stating, "Previously on 'The Fall Guy'." The screen then shows producer Gail Meyer (Hannah Waddingham) and movie star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johson) exiting their crashed helicopter ... only for Gail to be arrested and Tom to flee and accidentally blow himself up due to an explosives mishap. Fortunately, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) manages to wrap up "Metalstorm" without her star. It's a big post-credits scene, made even bigger by three major cameos: Lee Majors, Heather Thomas, and Jason Momoa.

Most people will immediately spot the most obvious one of the trio since Momoa is name-dropped even before the actor agrees to take over as "Metalstorm's" lead. But fans of the original "The Fall Guy" TV series will want to pay attention to the police officers who arrive to arrest Gail and Tom, because Majors and Thomas play two of them. Of course, the reason they appear here is that they're the stars of the 1980s show.

In all fairness, Majors' cameo might not surprise everyone. After all, he already announced his involvement with the movie in a February 2023 interview with the Mirror. "I had a phone call from David Leitch who directed Deadpool and John Wick," he said. "I knew he was doing 'The Fall Guy' movie in Australia with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt but I was surprised by his call. He asked if I would appear in the movie and so I had to say yes."