What Taylor Swift Song Makes Ryan Gosling Cry In The Fall Guy Trailer?

Any Swiftie knows that singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's music can cut deep for just about anybody — and in a new ad for his upcoming action comedy "The Fall Guy," even Ryan Gosling's stuntman Colt Weathers isn't immune.

In a Super Bowl spot that aired slightly before the big game officially kicked off, Gosling's Colt closes out the ad crying in his car as he listens to one of Swift's most emotionally destructive songs, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)." As Colt sits in his car alone listening to Swift's ode to a love that was never truly hers, he's interrupted by his ex-girlfriend and the film-within-a-film's director Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), who asks if he's "crying to Taylor Swift." Looking away from her, Colt quips, "Doesn't everyone?"

Even relatively casual fans of the Grammy-winning pop superstar know that "All Too Well" is one of Swift's most legendary songs. Originally released on Swift's 2012 album "Red," it was born anew in 2021 when Swift crafted a brand-new version for fans ... and released a super-long cut of one of her most beloved tracks. So why does it make total sense that a tough guy like Colt is crying over Swift's magnum opus "All Too Well?"