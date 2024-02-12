What Taylor Swift Song Makes Ryan Gosling Cry In The Fall Guy Trailer?
Any Swiftie knows that singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's music can cut deep for just about anybody — and in a new ad for his upcoming action comedy "The Fall Guy," even Ryan Gosling's stuntman Colt Weathers isn't immune.
In a Super Bowl spot that aired slightly before the big game officially kicked off, Gosling's Colt closes out the ad crying in his car as he listens to one of Swift's most emotionally destructive songs, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)." As Colt sits in his car alone listening to Swift's ode to a love that was never truly hers, he's interrupted by his ex-girlfriend and the film-within-a-film's director Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), who asks if he's "crying to Taylor Swift." Looking away from her, Colt quips, "Doesn't everyone?"
Even relatively casual fans of the Grammy-winning pop superstar know that "All Too Well" is one of Swift's most legendary songs. Originally released on Swift's 2012 album "Red," it was born anew in 2021 when Swift crafted a brand-new version for fans ... and released a super-long cut of one of her most beloved tracks. So why does it make total sense that a tough guy like Colt is crying over Swift's magnum opus "All Too Well?"
Taylor Swift's All Too Well is one of her best — and most beloved — songs
Here's the lore on "All Too Well," in case you're not totally caught up on Taylor Swift's extensive musical catalog. As previously mentioned, the song serves as the fifth track on the original release of Swift's fourth studio album "Red" — and Swifties also know that the artist always saves her most vulnerable, heart-crushing tracks for that fifth slot. (Other examples include the masterful diss track "Dear John" from "Speak Now," "All You Had to Do Was Stay" from "1989," "Delicate" from "reputation," "The Archer" from "Lover," and so on.) "All Too Well," rumored to be about Swift's brief yet tumultous romance with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, covers a lot of ground in just three minutes, casually mentioning that her ex-lover stole her scarf and detailing all of the ways he wronged her ("you called me up again / just to break me like a promise / so casually cruel in the name of being honest" is just one of the song's most crushing lyrics).
Swift wasn't done quite yet. The song became a fan favorite — and as a result, the songwriter gifted Swifties with the now famous extended version when she released "Red (Taylor's Version)" in the fall of 2021. "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)" is one of her most well-regarded songs at this point — not only did Swift direct, write, and appear in a corresponding short film, but the full 10-minute performance is a cornerstone of her record-smashing, world-spanning Eras Tour. Just try to listen to "All Too Well" — either the abridged or 10-minute version — without getting emotional. We dare you.
Taylor Swift is at the Super Bowl this year — and it's rumored that she might join the MCU
It's not at all surprising that "The Fall Guy" would choose a moment of the movie that spotlights Taylor Swift for their big Super Bowl spot. Not only is Swift quite famously at this year's Super Bowl — she's supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they play against the San Francisco 49ers — but she's sort of the most famous person in the world right now. A week before the Super Bowl, Swift attended the Grammys and set a new record by winning Album of the Year for an astounding fourth time, something no musician has achieved before, officially anointing her as one of the most celebrated musical artists of her time. Also? She might appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe eventually.
Rumors have been swirling for years that Swift will work alongside her friend Ryan Reynolds on "Deadpool 3," perhaps as Dazzler in some sort of cameo when the film is released. Alongside the "The Fall Guy" trailer featuring "All Too Well," the third "Deadpool" film — and first in the MCU — got its own trailer and a title reveal, officially declaring the movie's name is "Deadpool & Wolverine." So will two major 2024 releases feature Swift in some fashion ... and is that why both of them scored ads at the big game? Perhaps. She is, after all, a "mastermind."