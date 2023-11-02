The Fall Guy Trailer Rewards Fans Of The 1981 Lee Majors TV Show In One Huge Way

Of all the classic TV shows that might've gotten a big-screen remake over the years, "The Fall Guy" always seemed tailor-made for such treatment. And Hollywood has finally seen the cinematic potential in adapting the tale of a wily stuntman who moonlights as a crime fighter, casting none other than Ryan Gosling in the role that helped make Lee Majors a household name back in the 1980s.

We've just been gifted the first official "The Fall Guy" trailer, and Gosling appears to be in top serio-comedic form for the film, which finds him playing a stuntman named Colt who gets wrapped up in a dangerous plot when the star of his current project goes missing. It also finds him trying to woo the film's director, a past lover played by Emily Blunt. And as eagle-eyed fans of the "Fall Guy" series will surely note, Colt undertakes those endeavors behind the wheel of a classic '80s GMC truck, much like the one Marvin's iteration drove in the original show.

During the five-season run of "The Fall Guy," that two-tone GMC became one of the most instantly identifiable vehicles in the television landscape. And fans of the show will undoubtedly get a kick out of seeing the truck return in the new film — even if Gosling's titular hero can also be seen driving a shiny new GMC in the trailer.