The Fall Guy Trailer Rewards Fans Of The 1981 Lee Majors TV Show In One Huge Way
Of all the classic TV shows that might've gotten a big-screen remake over the years, "The Fall Guy" always seemed tailor-made for such treatment. And Hollywood has finally seen the cinematic potential in adapting the tale of a wily stuntman who moonlights as a crime fighter, casting none other than Ryan Gosling in the role that helped make Lee Majors a household name back in the 1980s.
We've just been gifted the first official "The Fall Guy" trailer, and Gosling appears to be in top serio-comedic form for the film, which finds him playing a stuntman named Colt who gets wrapped up in a dangerous plot when the star of his current project goes missing. It also finds him trying to woo the film's director, a past lover played by Emily Blunt. And as eagle-eyed fans of the "Fall Guy" series will surely note, Colt undertakes those endeavors behind the wheel of a classic '80s GMC truck, much like the one Marvin's iteration drove in the original show.
During the five-season run of "The Fall Guy," that two-tone GMC became one of the most instantly identifiable vehicles in the television landscape. And fans of the show will undoubtedly get a kick out of seeing the truck return in the new film — even if Gosling's titular hero can also be seen driving a shiny new GMC in the trailer.
You can catch up with the original Fall Guy in the streaming realm
As for the original "The Fall Guy" series, even decades after it first hit the airwaves, it remains one of the more clever TV shows, slyly offering viewers an insider's look at the entertainment industry through the prism of some good old primetime friendly detective fiction. During the series' run, Lee Majors & Co. made "The Fall Guy" the definition of appointment television.
That being said, the series has been off the air for close to four decades now. So, it's hardly reasonable to assume that everyone planning to buy a ticket for the big screen version of "The Fall Guy" is at all familiar with the source material. In fact, it's a safe enough bet those interested in the film purely because of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt have never seen an episode of "The Fall Guy." The good news is that if you want to get familiar with the show, you can now watch "The Fall Guy" in its entirety on Amazon's Prime Video platform.
To be clear, it's unlikely you'll need to stream all 112 episodes to understand what's going on in the movie, as they appear to be distinctly different narratives. But a binge of "The Fall Guy" may help moviegoers spot other references like the appearance of Colt Seaver's iconic GMC truck. And yes, it's an added bonus that the series is an absolute blast.