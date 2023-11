Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

The Fall Guy Trailer Rewards Fans Of The 1981 Lee Majors TV Show In One Huge Way

Of all the classic TV shows that might've gotten a big-screen remake over the years, "The Fall Guy" always seemed tailor-made for such treatment. And Hollywood has finally seen the cinematic potential in adapting the tale of a wily stuntman who moonlights as a crime fighter, casting none other than Ryan Gosling in the role that helped make Lee Majors a household name back in the 1980s.

We've just been gifted the first official "The Fall Guy" trailer, and Gosling appears to be in top serio-comedic form for the film, which finds him playing a stuntman named Colt who gets wrapped up in a dangerous plot when the star of his current project goes missing. It also finds him trying to woo the film's director, a past lover played by Emily Blunt. And as eagle-eyed fans of the "Fall Guy" series will surely note, Colt undertakes those endeavors behind the wheel of a classic '80s GMC truck, much like the one Marvin's iteration drove in the original show.

During the five-season run of "The Fall Guy," that two-tone GMC became one of the most instantly identifiable vehicles in the television landscape. And fans of the show will undoubtedly get a kick out of seeing the truck return in the new film — even if Gosling's titular hero can also be seen driving a shiny new GMC in the trailer.