Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Follow One Strict Rule While Working In Hollywood
It must be tricky to be one half of a Hollywood couple — and according to Blake Lively, her marriage to Ryan Reynolds adheres to one very specific rule so that they can strike a balance between the personal and professional. While speaking to her friend and "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" co-star Amber Tamblyn on the latter's Substack podcast "Further Ado," Lively said that she and her husband are very careful about taking jobs at separate times. "When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time," Lively revealed. "So that we could always prioritize our personal life."
Understandably, this makes the couple's schedule even more intense. As Lively describes, it requires a lot of advance notice for both of them, and they both throw themselves into projects headfirst when they take them on. "That takes working really hard when we're not," she explained. "Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance." This is especially smart for both Lively and Reynolds, thanks to the fact that they have three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, and a fourth child who was born in early 2023 and whose name has not been publicly disclosed.
According to Blake Lively, it's not always easy to strike this work-life balance
Balancing her marriage, life, and children is clearly quite an undertaking for Blake Lively. It's also clear that she and Ryan Reynolds work hard in every single aspect of their lives. Lively did admit, though, that she had to tone down her workaholic tendencies and take breaks to simply be with her children and husband sometimes, particularly because one of her first big projects was so labor-intensive.
"I'm used to working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping," Lively told Amber Tamblyn, referencing the television show that catapulted her to international fame and acclaim. "Especially, 'Gossip Girl' was six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once."
Lively famously played socialite Serena van der Woodsen in the original "Gossip Girl" and stuck with the show for six seasons from 2007 to 2012. Though she had already worked on the first "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" film and the Justin Long-led comedy "Accepted" by then, the CW series catapulted her to a brand new level of fame and made her a superstar, launching her career in a completely different way. Now Lively has her pick of projects — as does Reynolds.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are a major Hollywood power couple
Anyone who's seen Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on any sort of press tour knows that when one of them has a major project, the other is there to lend their support. Whether the couple is attending the Met Gala together (they served as two of the hosts in 2022) or showing up in the stands at Wrexham games (Reynolds co-owns the team with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney), they're always there to cheer each other on — and both of them have some pretty major projects in the works.
Reynolds, of course, is about to kick off a major press tour for "Deadpool & Wolverine," the long-awaited third "Deadpool" film (and a movie which could feature a cameo from Lively and Reynolds' good friend Taylor Swift). The movie hits theaters on July 26 of this year, so before long, the Merc with a Mouth will be promoting the film — which features Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine — and it's safe to bet that Lively will be cheering him on.
As for Lively herself, she hasn't made a film since "The Rhythm Section" in 2020, but this year, she'll appear in a highly anticipated adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel "It Ends With Us" alongside Justin Baldoni ("Jane the Virgin"), who is also directing the project.