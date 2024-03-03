Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Follow One Strict Rule While Working In Hollywood

It must be tricky to be one half of a Hollywood couple — and according to Blake Lively, her marriage to Ryan Reynolds adheres to one very specific rule so that they can strike a balance between the personal and professional. While speaking to her friend and "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" co-star Amber Tamblyn on the latter's Substack podcast "Further Ado," Lively said that she and her husband are very careful about taking jobs at separate times. "When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time," Lively revealed. "So that we could always prioritize our personal life."

Understandably, this makes the couple's schedule even more intense. As Lively describes, it requires a lot of advance notice for both of them, and they both throw themselves into projects headfirst when they take them on. "That takes working really hard when we're not," she explained. "Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance." This is especially smart for both Lively and Reynolds, thanks to the fact that they have three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, and a fourth child who was born in early 2023 and whose name has not been publicly disclosed.