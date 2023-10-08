Zack Snyder's Justice League Was Almost Canceled Over One Scene You Never Saw

The epic odyssey that saw "Zack Snyder's Justice League" come to fruition can't be overstated. Still, a groundswell of never-ending pressure from audiences on social media and Snyder's own assurances that his cut did exist inevitably helped fans to do the impossible, and Warner Bros. was motivated to spend a staggering $70 million to get the second version of the movie out the door.

That doesn't mean the process of putting together "Zack Snyder's Justice League" was smooth sailing by any means. In a YouTube interview with Tyrone Magnus, Snyder explained that the entire thing was almost derailed by the ending scene in which Batman (Ben Affleck) meets up with Martian Manhunter (Harry Lennix).

That's because Snyder originally wanted John Stewart's Green Lantern (Wayne T. Carr) to visit Bruce Wayne at the end of the movie. Magnus seemed to take the words right out of the filmmaker's mouth when he questioned why Warner Bros. wouldn't let Snyder use the character for a brief scene in "Justice League."

"WB says that they didn't want the Green Lantern in there because they had other projects slated for him or whatever, but it's like they had Martian Manhunter in there, and if this is the end of your trilogy, like, they say, why not?" Magnus wondered as an exasperated Snyder agreed.