You'll Always Be My Barry: Ryan Reynolds & Grant Gustin's MNTN Commercial Explained

No one gets more mileage out of a trainwreck than Ryan Reynolds. The "Deadpool" star is something of a business tycoon these days, with his production company and digital marketing agency Maximum Effort allowing him to reach a wider audience for companies he owns a share in, like Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile. In 2021, MNTN purchased Maximum Effort, which led the larger marketing company to hire Reynolds as its Chief Creative Officer. Reynolds took the opportunity to bash his critical and financial bomb "Green Lantern." This time, though, he does it alongside another beloved DC star: Grant Gustin, star of the CW's "The Flash" television series.

In a 2023 commercial for MNTN, Reynolds, playing himself, introduces Seymor Roas (Gustin) as MNTN's Chief Performance Officer. Roas then shares the parameters of his job description and praises MNTN's ambition for efficient and quick work, only for Reynolds to respond with, "Would you say that people could see results ... in a flash?" This is where the commercial stops being a commercial and starts being one of Reynolds' trademark goofs. The two share an awkwardly long silence as Reynolds stares at Roas with mischievous intensity. After a few feeble attempts at conversation, the MNTN logo fills the screen, and Reynolds solemnly states, "You'll always be my Barry," to which Roas replies, "You'll always be my Hal."

Barry and Hal are the first names of the versions of the Flash and the Green Lantern that Gustin and Reynolds played. In "The Flash," Gustin is Barry Allan, the fastest man alive. In "Green Lantern," Reynolds is Hal Jordan, a fighter pilot with an iron will. Despite both properties suffering in their own ways, the two stars remain beloved by fans.