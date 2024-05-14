Small Details You Missed In The Rings Of Power Season 2 Trailer

Season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" wrapped up way back in October 2022. Before that season had even ended, Season 2 hit a major milestone by kicking off production. It narrowly missed the writer's strike that followed (it had to complete filming without the showrunners on set) and yet, despite avoiding a serious setback, it wasn't until May 14, 2024 that we finally got a taste of what the next installment of JD Payne and Patrick McKay's Middle-earth tale will look like.

Amazon has released a nearly two-minute teaser trailer that offers an action-packed glimpse into the new season. There are some pretty obvious themes and elements to the teaser: For instance, evil is everywhere. Season 1 ended with the reveal of Sauron (Charlie Vickers), so building up his threat level is a natural move for the upcoming season, which is the second part of a five-season story arc.

Upon closer investigation, there are also quite a few little details and Easter eggs tucked away in the footage for those with eyes to see them. Here are a few small details you may have missed while watching the trailer, along with some thoughts on how each revelation could connect to the source material and what it could mean for Season 2.