Rings Of Power Season 2 Scoop: How A 'Wizard' Might Help The Stranger Fight Sauron

"The Rings of Power" has a lot of irons in the fire. Storylines are already percolating surrounding the Men of Númenor, the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm, and the Elvish communities across the Middle-earth continent. All of these groups will eventually have to face the conquering might of the Dark Lord Sauron, and it will require all of their strength to stop him. A recent multi-part rumor from the fansite Fellowship of Fans claims that there is yet another anti-Sauron iron being added to the fire in Season 2, as well, in the form of a magic-wielding alliance in the East.

The exclusive scoop starts by stating, "When the Stranger and Nori travel East they will encounter a 'Wizard' that will help train The Stranger improving his abilities and magic making him very powerful. It is unsure yet whether this 'Wizard' is one of the Istari or just another 'magical' character."

The finale of Season 1 revealed The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) to be a Wizard, though it was still never clarified who that Wizard might be (more on that in a minute). The season also ended with him heading off into the East with the Harfoot Nori (Markella Kavenagh). This temporarily moves him away from the center of the action over in Elvish Eregion or down in the newly minted Mordor. Nevertheless, according to Fellowship of Fans, The Stranger's story is ultimately going to circle back around. Another part of the robust rumor claims, "The Stranger is being built up to be a future major rival and enemy against Sauron in future seasons. This season is where he will learn and improve his abilities."

If the splashy bit of unconfirmed news is correct, we could be getting a Wizarding alliance that seemed unlikely as the credits rolled on Season 1.