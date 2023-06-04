TROP Rumor: Season 2 Will Have An 'Angelic' Version Of Sauron (& We All Know What That Means)

Contains potential spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

Sauron's path through "The Rings of Power" narrative started out confusing. The source material is minimalistic regarding the Dark Lord's activity in the lead-up to the story. It says he's stirring and that he's building Mordor ... and that's about it. Once J. R. R. Tolkien really starts to work Sauron into his incomplete texts on the Second Age, he shows up pretending to be someone else for a bit (more on that in a minute) before reverting to a couple of different versions of his "Dark Lord" persona.

By the time he forcibly loses the One Ring in the war depicted in the opening sequence of Peter Jackson's "The Fellowship of the Ring" film, he's quite a terrifying sight. In fact, "The Silmarillion" book describes his final Second Age form as "terrible, for his fair semblance had departed for ever," adding that he clothed himself in power and "the malice of the Eye of Sauron few even of the great among Elves and Men could endure."

Of course, the fact that he no longer looks fair implies that he once did. Tolkien describes multiple points where Sauron is a good-looking chap — like, really good-looking, guys. One might even say angelic. In fact, the fan site Fellowship of Fans has done just that in a new scoop about "The Rings of Power" Season 2. The rumor starts by saying, "A new actor will play the 'Original Form Sauron' Character in the later episodes of The Rings of Power Season 2, not Charlie Vickers," adding, "This character has been described as 'Angelic' and 'beautiful' in his design with a black and gold costume colour palette and long black hair." Looks like hunky Sauron is on the way, folks — and we all know what that means.