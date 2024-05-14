Jeremy Renner 'Died' In 2023, According To His Mayor Of Kingstown Co-Star
In early January 2023, it was reported that Jeremy Renner was in critical condition after a terrifying snowplow accident, an incident that would put the "Hawkeye" actor on a long and arduous road to recovery. A year after the accident, Renner spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the struggles of intensive rehab and how unbelievably thankful he was. "It's harrowing," the Marvel star explained. "I can't believe I'm sitting here right now. I'm very grateful. I'm very happy that I'm moving forward in life, and I'm happy to share this life with the amazing people who I love."
As Renner gets back on the acting saddle, returning to work on "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 3, his costars have nothing but respect for his resolve. During an interview with The Direct, Michael Beach, who plays Kareem Moore, Kingstown prison's guard captain, threw nothing but praise Renner's way while also giving further insight into just how dire the star's accident truly was. "Jeremy [Renner] is a war horse, man. I mean that guy, you know, he broke 38 bones. He actually died, which I didn't know until he told me, and he's been coming back. And he says he wasn't sure how it would be. But he was ready. And he says every week, he feels stronger and stronger," Beach said, before elaborating how the filming for Season 3 has maintained an incredibly steady pace upon Renner's return.
Aside from coming back to his hit Paramount+ series, fans may be wondering what else Renner has been up to since his tragic accident.
What's Jeremy Renner been doing after his recovery?
A mere three months after his accident, a Disney+ docu-series starring Jeremy Renner began streaming. "Rennervations" follows the Marvel hero as he travels the world, pursuing "his lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs." The series includes big names like Vanessa Hudgens and fellow Avenger Anthony Mackie and visits different cities in the United States, as well as locations in Mexico and India. According to Renner, the show's release was just what he needed as he continued his recovery.
"I'm overflowing with gratitude and excitement unlike [anything] I've felt in a very, very long time, you know?" Renner explained at the red carpet premiere of "Rennervations," his first public appearance after his accident (per People). "Because it's not a movie that I'm promoting, it's not a show, it's my life, man, this is what I do."
In early 2024, the actor was able to add another notch to his acting belt. During Super Bowl LVIII, Jeremy Renner, alongside his real-life daughter Ava, teamed up for a fun Silk commercial. With the third season of "Mayor of Kingstown" geared for a June 2 release on Paramount+, and Renner always eager to continue his work with Marvel, the actor seems more eager than ever to stay busy.