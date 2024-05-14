Jeremy Renner 'Died' In 2023, According To His Mayor Of Kingstown Co-Star

In early January 2023, it was reported that Jeremy Renner was in critical condition after a terrifying snowplow accident, an incident that would put the "Hawkeye" actor on a long and arduous road to recovery. A year after the accident, Renner spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the struggles of intensive rehab and how unbelievably thankful he was. "It's harrowing," the Marvel star explained. "I can't believe I'm sitting here right now. I'm very grateful. I'm very happy that I'm moving forward in life, and I'm happy to share this life with the amazing people who I love."

As Renner gets back on the acting saddle, returning to work on "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 3, his costars have nothing but respect for his resolve. During an interview with The Direct, Michael Beach, who plays Kareem Moore, Kingstown prison's guard captain, threw nothing but praise Renner's way while also giving further insight into just how dire the star's accident truly was. "Jeremy [Renner] is a war horse, man. I mean that guy, you know, he broke 38 bones. He actually died, which I didn't know until he told me, and he's been coming back. And he says he wasn't sure how it would be. But he was ready. And he says every week, he feels stronger and stronger," Beach said, before elaborating how the filming for Season 3 has maintained an incredibly steady pace upon Renner's return.

Aside from coming back to his hit Paramount+ series, fans may be wondering what else Renner has been up to since his tragic accident.