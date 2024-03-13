Is That Really Jeremy Renner's Daughter In The Silk Commercial?

Jeremy Renner's life was turned upside down when 2023 began, as the actor wound up in critical condition after a scary snowplow accident. Fortunately, Renner recovered, and he's managed to get back into the acting swing of things.

One of the actor's projects is a Silk commercial that aired during Super Bowl LVIII. Renner gets into a groove preparing a meal with Silk, including kicking a wooden spoon into a container so that it pours the milk substitute into a bowl of cereal. It's here a young girl refers to him as "Dad," but is that really Jeremy Renner's daughter? Viewers may be surprised to learn that the Jeremy Renner commercial does, in fact, feature his real-life daughter, Ava Renner.

The ad is noteworthy for a couple of reasons. It shows Renner back in fighting form, performing a bunch of stunts to harken back to some of his action roles, like playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or starring in "The Bourne Legacy." However, it's also a chance to do something with his actual daughter, and as he told People, "It's her first job ever! [We] put her to work early."

The MCU star has been incredibly open about his recovery journey, even sharing a rehab video to showcase how he'd do whatever it took to get better. The Silk commercial with his daughter can be seen as a victory lap of sorts, in which he celebrates his improvement in just one year.