Is That Really Jeremy Renner's Daughter In The Silk Commercial?
Jeremy Renner's life was turned upside down when 2023 began, as the actor wound up in critical condition after a scary snowplow accident. Fortunately, Renner recovered, and he's managed to get back into the acting swing of things.
One of the actor's projects is a Silk commercial that aired during Super Bowl LVIII. Renner gets into a groove preparing a meal with Silk, including kicking a wooden spoon into a container so that it pours the milk substitute into a bowl of cereal. It's here a young girl refers to him as "Dad," but is that really Jeremy Renner's daughter? Viewers may be surprised to learn that the Jeremy Renner commercial does, in fact, feature his real-life daughter, Ava Renner.
The ad is noteworthy for a couple of reasons. It shows Renner back in fighting form, performing a bunch of stunts to harken back to some of his action roles, like playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or starring in "The Bourne Legacy." However, it's also a chance to do something with his actual daughter, and as he told People, "It's her first job ever! [We] put her to work early."
The MCU star has been incredibly open about his recovery journey, even sharing a rehab video to showcase how he'd do whatever it took to get better. The Silk commercial with his daughter can be seen as a victory lap of sorts, in which he celebrates his improvement in just one year.
Ava Renner also stars in one of her father's music videos
If there's anything that undoubtedly helped Jeremy Renner as he recovered from a frightening accident, it's having his family by his side. To honor that love and pay tribute to a remarkable recovery, Renner released new music that drew influence from everything he went through in 2023. Yes, in addition to being an action star, Renner's also a singer, and he released an EP, "Love and Titanium," on January 19. One song from the EP is titled "Wait," which came with a music video where the MCU star gets to act alongside his daughter, Ava.
The lyrics to the song are all about how he sometimes falls short as a father, but he always wants to be there for her. The chorus then comes in, asking her to be there for him during this trying time. Renner even opens the music video with a dedication to his daughter, saying, "You are the best part of me." Between the commercial and music video, it's clear Renner values life even more now and wants to be there for his daughter in an even greater capacity.
Outside of a Silk commercial and new music, Jeremy Renner got back to work filming "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 3 this year. There's no word if Ava Renner will join him for a small role in that series, but it's abundantly clear the two care deeply about one another.