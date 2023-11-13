Mayor Of Kingstown Season 3 Gets Exciting Update - But One Character Won't Be Back

The fact that the Paramount+ crime drama "Mayor of Kingstown" is coming back for a third season is remarkable news in itself, considering that the series' star, Jeremy Renner, was left in critical condition following a scary snowplowing accident on New Year's Day 2023. Unfortunately, it appears that not all of Renner's co-stars will be returning with him to the series when it starts production again.

Deadline reported that in the wake of SAG-AFTRA approving a deal with studios to end the actors' strike, several television series will soon start up after being held up by the stalemate, including the third season of "Mayor of Kingstown." However, sources told Deadline in September that Dianne Wiest would not rejoin the cast after the actors' strike was settled.

In the series, Renner plays Mike McLusky, a powerful mediator between law enforcement and gangs on the outside and the guards and inmates on the inside in the industrial prison town of Kingstown, Michigan. Wiest plays Mike's mother, Miriam McLusky, a college professor who volunteers her time at Kingstown's women's prison facility. Miriam knows the business Mike and her other son, Kyle (Taylor Handley), engage in is corrupt and dangerous, and she ultimately finds herself in the middle of the strife when she becomes a victim of friendly fire in the Season 2 finale.