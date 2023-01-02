Jeremy Renner Is In Critical Condition After Scary Accident
"Avengers" star Jeremy Renner became a household name thanks to his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's original Avengers. Hawkeye debuted as a minor character in 2011's "Thor," before joining the God of Thunder (played by Chris Hemsworth), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to take on Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the 2012 team-up movie "The Avengers." Renner reprised his role for 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron," 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" before taking center stage in his 2021 titular Disney+ series, "Hawkeye," alongside Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.
Though precise details were omitted, a representative for Renner has shared that the actor has significantly injured himself in a "weather[-]related accident," making this the second serious injury Renner has suffered in the last six years. He is currently "in critical but stable condition."
Jeremy Renner suffered significant injuries while plowing snow
A representative for Jeremy Renner told Variety, "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather[-]related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care." This is the second significant injury the actor has sustained in the past six years. In 2017, he fractured his right elbow and left wrist while shooting "Tag" (via Variety).
Speaking in 2017 of his injury on the set of "Tag," Renner stated that it wouldn't deter him from portraying high-action characters on-screen in the future. "There will be an effect to it, but it won't stop me from doing things that I need to be doing," said Renner. "I'll heal fast. I'm doing everything I can to heal faster."
In 2015, Renner took to Instagram to share an image of a snowcat vehicle. The exact details are unknown, but it may have been involved in Renner's accident.