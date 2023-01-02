Jeremy Renner Is In Critical Condition After Scary Accident

A representative for Jeremy Renner told Variety, "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather[-]related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care." This is the second significant injury the actor has sustained in the past six years. In 2017, he fractured his right elbow and left wrist while shooting "Tag" (via Variety).

Speaking in 2017 of his injury on the set of "Tag," Renner stated that it wouldn't deter him from portraying high-action characters on-screen in the future. "There will be an effect to it, but it won't stop me from doing things that I need to be doing," said Renner. "I'll heal fast. I'm doing everything I can to heal faster."

In 2015, Renner took to Instagram to share an image of a snowcat vehicle. The exact details are unknown, but it may have been involved in Renner's accident.