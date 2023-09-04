Jeremy Renner Discusses Marvel Future After Near-Death Experience

While a lot of people associate actor Jeremy Renner with his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Renner became a true hero during his grim snowplow accident on New Year's Day 2023.

"I'd do it again," Renner told ABC News, referring to how he was trying to protect his nephew during the accident by shoving him out of the path of his 14,000-pound Sno-Cat PistenBully as it slid in a snowstorm. Now, as Renner continues to recover from the accident, fans are curious if the actor is interested in returning to his superhero duties in the MCU.

"Yeah, I'm not going anywhere," Renner told the convention crowd in a video of his appearance at Phoenix Fan Fusion in Arizona in June 2023. "My priorities have always been the same ... If Marvel wants me back in the MCU and rocking that out, I'd do it in a heartbeat. I love those guys."

Renner made his MCU debut in "Thor" in 2011, which was followed by appearances in 2012's "The Avengers," 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron," 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." He also headlined the 2021 Disney+ series, "Hawkeye."

Renner's recovery from the near-fatal accident is remarkable, considering he was pulled under his snowplow and crushed, sustaining approximately 30 broken bones.