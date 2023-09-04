Jeremy Renner Discusses Marvel Future After Near-Death Experience
While a lot of people associate actor Jeremy Renner with his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Renner became a true hero during his grim snowplow accident on New Year's Day 2023.
"I'd do it again," Renner told ABC News, referring to how he was trying to protect his nephew during the accident by shoving him out of the path of his 14,000-pound Sno-Cat PistenBully as it slid in a snowstorm. Now, as Renner continues to recover from the accident, fans are curious if the actor is interested in returning to his superhero duties in the MCU.
"Yeah, I'm not going anywhere," Renner told the convention crowd in a video of his appearance at Phoenix Fan Fusion in Arizona in June 2023. "My priorities have always been the same ... If Marvel wants me back in the MCU and rocking that out, I'd do it in a heartbeat. I love those guys."
Renner made his MCU debut in "Thor" in 2011, which was followed by appearances in 2012's "The Avengers," 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron," 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." He also headlined the 2021 Disney+ series, "Hawkeye."
Renner's recovery from the near-fatal accident is remarkable, considering he was pulled under his snowplow and crushed, sustaining approximately 30 broken bones.
Renner says he is returning to Mayor of Kingstown for Season 3
While Jeremy Renner awaits a call to play Hawkeye again in the MCU, he assured the crowd during his appearance at Phoenix Fan Fusion, "I'm gonna continue working."
"I know I'm going back to do 'Mayor of Kingstown' as soon as these legs are healthy and my whole body is strong enough to stand all day long," Renner said of the upcoming third season of the Paramount+ series. "I tried doing photos with some of you guys today, and I had to start sitting down in a chair. I realized I couldn't stand for a couple of hours, so that's very telling of me and my physical health — how far I still have to work this summer to get back to filming on camera ... because those are 18-hour days."
In "Mayor of Kingstown," Renner stars as Mike McLuskey, a powerbroker who tries to keep the peace of guards and inmates behind bars in the prison town and the people of the municipality where incarceration is the only thriving industry. While the action in "Mayor of Kingstown" is physically intense, the series is more grounded in reality and at least appears lighter than the rigorous duties of acting in a superhero project.