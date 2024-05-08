Marvel Reportedly Wants Dwayne Johnson To Play A Huge X-Men Villain

Dwayne Johnson's failed DC takeover is in the rearview mirror, but he might be getting ready to defect to the other major superhero franchise. According to a paywalled post on X (formerly known as Twitter) from notable Hollywood insider @MyTimeToShineH, Marvel wants the wrestler-turned-actor to play the supervillain Apocalypse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suggesting he might be involved in the reportedly imminent X-Men reboot.

Johnson is known for playing powerful, larger-than-life figures, so he'd be a fitting choice to portray one of the most powerful mutants in the Marvel lore. Apocalypse and the X-Men go way back, and while he's mostly been a foe to the heroes, his history is complicated. Still, as the leader of the Four Horsemen and one of the universe's rare immortal mutants, Apocalypse could become the MCU's next formidable Big Bad. The franchise arguably needs a new baddie now that Kang could be out of the picture after Marvel dropped Jonathan Majors.

As of this writing, it remains to be seen if Johnson will heel it up in the MCU. It's worth mentioning that the door has been open to the Fast and Furious star for quite some time.