Why Dwayne Johnson's DC Takeover Failed

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," crowed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the days leading up to the release of "Black Adam," his DC Films debut as an ancient, superpowered antihero. Since then, those words have become meme fodder as the film failed to live up to expectations both critical and financial, and as Johnson's plans for a future with Warner Bros Discovery crumbled to the mat.

As the fall of 2022 drew on, Johnson seemed to be positioning himself not only as DC's latest star but also as one of its prime architects. He muscled a cameo from Henry Cavill as Superman into "Black Adam." He flooded his social media with videos of himself in "Black Adam" board room meetings that had the air of serious people humoring a self-serious star. But when the film finally arrived, it wasn't the beginning of a glorious new era in DC. Rather, it was a misfire that toppled Johnson and his associates like a WWE backbreaker.

In a bombshell report, new details surrounding Johnson's planned takeover of the DC Universe have come to light, painting a picture of clumsy, Machiavellian backroom dealings, ruffled feathers inside the studio, and ultimately an explosion that even Superman couldn't prevent.