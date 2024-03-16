Did A Marvel Movie Pitch Really Cast Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson As Captain America?

Before Chris Evans was tied down as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Captain America, one screenwriter envisioned Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the star-spangled hero. Evans had worries before signing on as Captain America, but his performance as the meek Steve Rogers was met with critical acclaim upon release. However, if screenwriter Jeff Wadlow had gotten his way, another A-lister would have played Captain America.

In an interview with "A Trip to the Movies with Alex Zane," Wadlow recounted how he requested his manager set up a meeting with Marvel Studios after being blown away by "Iron Man." "I came up with a 'Captain America' pitch ... needless to say, I think my pitch was too far afield from their intentions," he said. The screenwriter discussed his concept, highlighting how it went against the iconic hero's established mythos. "Part of my thesis was that Captain America shouldn't be a blonde white guy. That's an Aryan idea. Captain America should look like Will Smith or this wrestler named 'The Rock.' Ultimately, they had different plans."

Wadlow's pitch never manifested, as Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige would go on to greenlight Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely's pitch for "Captain America: The First Avenger." The duo has written several MCU hits, including every Captain America movie and "Avengers: Endgame" — a film that made Evans break down in tears.